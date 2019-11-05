U.S. Rep. O’Halleran to speak at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

CAMP VERDE — Saturday at Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, Tom O’Halleran will hold a town hall meeting, one of 26 such meetings in 2019 for the Arizona District 1 representative.

“Our veterans have served our country selflessly, and it is our responsibility to ensure they have access to the resources they were promised when they return home,” O’Halleran stated in an email. “I look forward to hearing from veterans in my district about their concerns and bringing those concerns to the attention of congress.”

According to Kaitlin Hooker, communications director, the 10 a.m. Nov. 9 meeting will be an opportunity for O’Halleran to address “issues with the VA, social security, Medicare, the rising cost of prescription drugs, and ensuring that veterans in rural communities have access to the same resources afforded to veterans in more urban areas.”

Anyone who cannot attend the meeting can contact O’Halleran at ohalleran.house.gov/contact, or by calling one of our four offices, at ohalleran.house.gov/contact/offices.

“Due to time constraints, Rep. O’Halleran will be only be answering questions from constituents at the town hall meeting,” Hooker said. “However, he is looking to do more town halls all over Arizona’s First Congressional District for those that cannot attend.”

O’Halleran, who had scheduled town hall meetings last weekend, has not yet traveled to Arizona, Hooker said.

“Rep. O’Halleran got very sick Thursday morning,” Hooker said. “As of now, the Camp Verde town hall [is] still set to go.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42