Verde Valley Community Calendar

Here is an update on all upcoming events throughout the Verde Valley:

Afternoon with artists

CAMP VERDE – Visit Salt Mine Wine, 536 W. Salt Mine Road in Camp Verde, for an artists’ reception from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

At Afternoon with the Artists, meet some of the community’s local artists, view and purchase art, and drink wine.

Call Salt Mine Wine at 928-910-2075 for more information.

November artists at Muse Gallery

COTTONWOOD – In November, the Muse Gallery will feature the art of metalsmith Heather Bamberg and painters Beth Courtright-Detwiler and Joan Bourque.

Come visit The Muse, at 735 N. Main St., Studio A in Cottonwood, and meet the artists from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Nov. 9 Second Saturday Art and Cultural Walk.

Bamberg first fell in love with metalsmithing during a short project-based class in 2002, soon after going on to pursue her BFA in Jewelry/Metalsmithing at Northern Arizona University. Heather also studied photography, printmaking, illustration and ceramics.

Courtright-Detwiler derives the same level of joy and happiness from a cornfield as she does a modern art museum. Having studied Fine Arts at The Ohio State University in the 1980s, she creates, instructs and mentors visual art students in art foundations, beginning drawing and painting, and color theory.

Bourque normally uses watercolor and acrylic, and currently has showing three originals from her children’s book “Dreams of Dolphins Dancing,” also available at The Muse. Her range though, extends to desert scenes, and pretty much everything you can find between desert and sea.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events for more information.

-- Bill Helm

Remembering Verna Nov. 22

LAKE MONTEZUMA – From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Beaver Creek Community Preservation and Historical Society will host Remembering Verna, an afternoon tea at Verna’s Garden, located at 3890 E. Sycamore Ln. in Lake Montezuma.

With tea and light refreshments, Verna Shafer’s painting to be raffled. Tickets are $20 available at Candy’s Creekside Cottage in McGuireville, Beaver Creek Adult Center in Lake Montezuma, and from board members Judy McBride (call 928-567-4648), Darla Melcher (call 928-592-0782) and Ruthann Kroese (call 928-567-9619).

All proceeds go to Beaver Creek Preservation and Historical Society.

-- Bill Helm

Verde Valley Wheel Fun

SEDONA – Bikes for Kids invites you to attend the Sedona Mountain Bike Skills Park ride for more than 80 Verde Valley elementary school children at 2 p.m. Friday April 3.

The bike skills park is located at 525 Posse Ground Road in Sedona. The ride gives children an opportunity to ride in a world class mountain bike course and meet other children who share the same interest.

Bikes for Kids has invited school principals and superintendents from West Sedona, Dr. Daniel Bright, Cottonwood Community, Mountain View, Beaver Creek, Camp Verde, and Oak Creek elementary schools.

The Sedona Fire Department will set up a first aid station and the Verde Valley Bike Company will provide free adjustments and repairs and gifts for the kids.

For more information, contact Bikes for Kids Chairperson Rich Leever at 928-300-3674 or rlleever@gmail.com.

-- Bill Helm

VFW Buddy Poppy Campaign

Volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7400 and Auxiliary will be soliciting donations, via our ‘Buddy Poppy’ program, at stores in the valley. Watch for the red poppies at IGA in the Village of Oak Creek Nov. 7-9, and at Safeway in Sedona and Safeway, Fry’s, Walmart and Ace Hardware in Cottonwood.

All proceeds stay in the Verde Valley to assist local veterans and their families who have fallen on hard times.

Through the generosity of Valley residents, the VFW has aided untold numbers of men, women and their children who have sacrificed for the good of our great country.

This is a once a year event to raise the funds to help throughout the following year. Donations can also be sent to VFW, PO Box 689, Cottonwood.

Sunset Park playground reopening set for Nov. 7

SEDONA – The newly-renovated playground at Sunset Park is expected to reopen on Nov. 7. The reopening date is subject to delay if weather affects the construction schedule.

Any updates will be posted on Sedona’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cityofsedonaaz.

The Sunset Park grass area, picnic ramadas, and tennis and basketball courts are open to the public now; they remained open throughout the playground work.

The new playground will have concrete borders and rubber surfacing in place of wood chips, and six new benches complement four new trees that were planted last spring.

Grand Canyon Project live performance Nov. 15

Come to Camp Verde Community Library at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 for a multi-media, Wild West journey ‘Back to the Beginning of Grand Canyon tourism.’

Hear stories and songs about one family’s long legacy of Arizona history from the descendants of early, desert trailblazers.

Listen to fifth generation Arizona native and singer songwriter, Meagan Gipson, and her mom, author Debbie Gipson in a live performance show.

Featuring songs from Meagan’s album paired with readings from Debbie’s book, along with vintage staging and a historic slide show all based on their ancestors.

Learn more about William Wallace Bass who founded one of the first camps at the Grand Canyon. Hear about Ada Diefendorf-Bass who kept a diary for fifty years of daily life experiences living at the Grand Canyon.

Be introduced to Bert Lauzon, the third member on the famous Kolb Brothers’ moving pictures expedition along the Colorado River, as he later became one of the first GC Park Rangers as well as a constable.

Experience the past through a multi-sensory tour designed around art, music, storytelling and imagery, getting to know the people who fell in love with one of the world’s seven wonders.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380. Hours are 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Dances of a Painted Warrior at Phillip England Center

CAMP VERDE – At 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Tony Duncan Productions will present Dances of a Painted Warrior, a concert of song, dance and stories, at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts.

Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.

Dances of a Painted Warrior comes to the Camp Verde thanks to a partnership of Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation and the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

Through a dynamic mix of Native American music, storytelling and dance, Dances of a Painted Warrior incorporates both traditional and innovative movement into choreographed theatrical pieces.

Dances of a Painted Warrior will also feature live music by North Americas Largest Native American Recording Company, Canyon Records recording artists, Tony Duncan and Darrin Yazzie.

Tony Duncan and Darrin Yazzie create an exhilarating blend of traditional and contemporary sounds to form a soft and elegant sound that is truly distinctive. Tony Duncan recently won Artist of the Year from the Native American Music Awards.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation is a non-profit performing arts organization that supports the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts by presenting culturally diverse arts programming for North Central Arizona.

Tickets are $20 for first eight center rows, or $15 for general admission. Children and full-time students are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit pecpaf.com.

Camp Verde Quilters meet Nov. 11

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Camp Verde Denny’s, located at 1630 W. SR 260.

Come eat, and come to discuss quilts and quilting. Camp Verde Quilters meet monthly to share ideas and plans for the biennial quilt show, held during the Fort Verde Days celebration.

The next quilt show will be in 2020.

Camp Verde Quilters also share quilt projects they are working on or have completed, so please bring your projects to share with the group.

All quilters are welcome.

The Camp Verde Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month.

Campaign to Carnegie

More than 50 of the Verde Valley and Flagstaff’s young musicians have been invited to perform at the New York Invitational Music Festival at Carnegie Hall on March 16, 2020.

According to Parent Volunteer Jolene Flores, approximately 25 advanced orchestra students (Verde Valley area) have been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in March.

While they work on their music, students are also raising money to pay for their trip. The all-inclusive cost is more than $2,000 per person. Students have been participating in our Carnegie Hall Practice-A-Thon as they raise money for each hour of practice; parents are selling raffle tickets for a 50/50 raffle as well as planning other fundraising events throughout the fall and winter months.

To help support these young musicians as they prepare to play Carnegie Hall, donations can be made online at SedonaCharterSchool.com/Carnegie. Click on the donate button to be directed to the secure payment website.

Sedona Charter School is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit. All donations to Campaign to Carnegie 2020 are tax deductible and will go toward supporting this trip.

Sedona to hold council and mayor elections

The city of Sedona will conduct its 2020 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, and its general election, if necessary, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. If a candidate receives a majority of all the votes cast in the primary, that person will be elected to the office, effective the date of the general election.

A general election is only required if the offices are not filled by way of the primary. The new city councilors will be seated sometime between Nov. 24 and Dec. 8, 2020.

Three four-year-term council seats will be part of the election, along with the mayor’s seat, which will be a two-year term.

The monthly compensation is $500 for councilors and $700 for the mayor.

If you wish to run for Council, candidate packets will be available at the Sedona City Clerk’s office at 102 Roadrunner Drive starting Nov. 4. It is highly recommended that those interested in running schedule an appointment to pick up and review a candidate packet.

To be eligible for council, a candidate must be a qualified elector at the time of election, be at least 18 years of age on or before the election, have resided within the Sedona City limits for one year preceding the election and have had his/her civil rights restored if the person has been convicted of a felony.

The Clerk’s office is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Candidate nomination forms must be filed with the City Clerk between 7 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 and 5 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020.

Contact City Clerk Susan Irvine at 282-3113 or sirvine@sedonaaz.gov for more information.

Interfaith services

The Verde Valley Interfaith Committee will offer a free series of Educational workshops and an Interfaith Thanksgiving Worship service on the theme: “One Planet, One People: The Golden Rule.”

The educational workshops and the Interfaith Thanksgiving Worship Service are as follows: Sunday, Nov. 3: Baha’i Faith and Indigenous. Sunday, Nov. 10: Islam and Judaism Sunday, Nov. 17: Interfaith Thanksgiving Worship.

Service Workshops and worship service will be held at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 901 S. 12th street, Cottonwood, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the above dates. All are welcome.

Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 928-274-6289.

Cottonwood’s 65th annual Christmas Parade

Cottonwood’s 65th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. This year’s theme is “Candyland” So put on your creative hats and whether you think of the children’s game or a candy fantasy or something even more creative, come and be a part of this truly hometown tradition. There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more. Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Non-profits will be $20 and Commercial will be $40. This is a fun and effective way to get your organization or business recognized as a part of our great community.