Walkin’ on Main centerpiece of fun Old Town weekend

COTTONWOOD — A popular Verde Valley event is wrapped together with other smaller events to make for a fun, family friendly Saturday in Old Town Cottonwood.

The Nov. 9 events include 11th annual Walkin’ on Main event, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. While the ticketed wine-tasting aspect of the event is for adults, the car show and live music are for all ages.

Prior to Walkin’ on Main, a special grand re-opening, 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the Cottonwood Clubhouse, formerly the Civic Center, on Main Street in the midst of the Walkin’ on Main area, next to other city buildings. The building has been re-done and is open to be rented for events such as weddings or dances.

Early-bird tickets for wine tasting are $20 online, through azwom.com, or $25 at the door. Veterans receive a $5 discount per ticket if purchased at the wine event.

For more information or a full lineup of entertainment, wineries, artists and vendors, visit azwom.com or call 928-639-3200.

Also happening in Old Town on Saturday will be the Zeke Taylor Barbecue.

The Verde Historical Society will host its 28th annual Zeke Taylor barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This popular event is held at the Clemenceau School building auditorium, a few blocks from Old Town, 1 North Willard, in Cottonwood.

The menu features authentic pit barbecue, sides, beverage, and dessert, accompanied by musical entertainment. Meals are $10 per person and $5 for children under 10. Tickets for the barbecue may be purchased in advance at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum in the Clemenceau School building.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The historical society will also raffle a beautiful quilt made by museum volunteer, Nancy Kores. Sales from both events benefit the Clemenceau Heritage Museum.

For information about the barbecue, contact museum staff at 928-634-2868.

Many years ago, it was Zeke Taylor himself who stoked the mesquite fire for the first barbeque for the then-fledgling Verde Historical Society to help get the society started and on its feet.

Taylor, a colorful Verde Valley rancher was always willing to do a barbecue as a fund raiser for a needy neighbor. Taylor was a rancher, but was committed to the community youth, he was active in the Verde Valley Fair and was always willing to throw a barbecue when to raise money. He died in 1994 at age 81.

That tradition has continued every year since that beginning in 1989. When Taylor passed away, his barbecue sidekick, Don Godard, picked up the annual dinner.

The Godard family is four generations deep, continuing the barbecue tradition, gathering the mesquite, lighting and stoking the fire into coals a full day in advance of the dinner in the old auditorium of the Clemenceau School.