Watercolor paintings at Yavapai College library
CLARKDALE – Through the end of November, the library at Yavapai College’s Verde campus will feature watercolor paintings by several local artists.
Yavapai College’s Verde Valley campus is located at 601 Black Hills Dr. in Clarkdale. The library is in Building M.
In November, the Yavapai College Verde library also welcomes the public to read along in the Riders Read program.
The current selection is The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. Topics explored in the book range from race, class, gender, medical ethics, healthcare access and its profits.
Two book discussions will be held:
-Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Science, ethics, and research with biology professor Joanne Oellers and Theresa Schwickerath.
-Thursday, Nov. 14 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Healthcare and ethics with nursing professors Cindy Schroeder and Elizabeth Franco.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m., join local author Iris Yang for a discussion about her book Wings of a Flying Tiger. Yang tells the story of one cousin’s courage and another’s determination to help a wounded American pilot during World War II in Japanese occupied China.
From noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, learn about healthy boundaries in everyday life by licensed associate counselor and adjunct faculty member Chris Hout. Get the answers to questions such as “How can I draw a line in the sand with someone I care about?” and “What are healthy and unhealthy boundaries?” Presented as part of the Distinguished Guest Lecture Series. For more information, call 928-634-6541 or email library-verde@yc.edu.
