City of Sedona gets first electric car
Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty recently showed off the city’s newly arrived 2019 Chevy Bolt, the city’s first all-electric vehicle, to be used by the city staff and occasionally by the mayor.
“Transitioning to electric vehicles, or EVs, is a great way to reduce the city’s environmental impact,” explained McKenzie Jones, Sedona Sustainability Coordinator.
The Bolt has a 238-mile range and charging an electric car is about a third of the cost of fueling a traditional gasoline vehicle, Jones said.
Electric charging stations, which will be installed with a partnership with Arizona Public Service, will be used to charge the car in the city complex parking lot.
McKenzie said she hopes to expand the city fleet with more electric vehicles as new cars and trucks are purchased.
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- Quick actions by nurse’s aide mininmizes damage in Sedona Winds fire
- Deb Althouse resigns from Cottonwood City Council
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- University of Arizona to offer veterinary medicine program in Rimrock next year
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Sebra Choe leaves Camp Verde for private sector
- Cottonwood Chamber outlines plans to beef up tourism marketing
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Obituary: Rosalind Murry Galloway
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: