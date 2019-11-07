OFFERS
City of Sedona gets first electric car

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty recently showed off the city’s newly arrived 2019 Chevy Bolt, the city’s first all-electric vehicle, to be used by the city staff and occasionally by the mayor. Courtesy of City of Sedona.

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty recently showed off the city’s newly arrived 2019 Chevy Bolt, the city’s first all-electric vehicle, to be used by the city staff and occasionally by the mayor. Courtesy of City of Sedona.

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: November 7, 2019 4:12 p.m.

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty recently showed off the city’s newly arrived 2019 Chevy Bolt, the city’s first all-electric vehicle, to be used by the city staff and occasionally by the mayor.

“Transitioning to electric vehicles, or EVs, is a great way to reduce the city’s environmental impact,” explained McKenzie Jones, Sedona Sustainability Coordinator.

The Bolt has a 238-mile range and charging an electric car is about a third of the cost of fueling a traditional gasoline vehicle, Jones said.

Electric charging stations, which will be installed with a partnership with Arizona Public Service, will be used to charge the car in the city complex parking lot.

McKenzie said she hopes to expand the city fleet with more electric vehicles as new cars and trucks are purchased.

