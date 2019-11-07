Cornville development meeting set for Tuesday

CORNVILLE — Two large developments have been proposed in the Cornville area, and a public meeting has been set up for Tuesday for a community discussion with developers.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., a community meeting, hosted by the Cornville Community Association is scheduled to be held at Oak Creek Elementary School, 11490 E. Purple Sage Road.

Two potential change requests, if submitted formally to Yavapai County officials and approved, would transform many aspects of the unincorporated Yavapai County area between Sedona and Cottonwood.

Known as “Spring Creek Ranch,” one plan would use 282 acres for a development that includes residential housing, recreational vehicle spaces and assisted living, and has direct access to State Route 89A via Spring Creek Ranch Road.

The second plan, known as “Villa Bellagio,” would bring even more change to the area in terms of purpose, as it would include the first phase of both residential and a wide variety of commercial development on 132 acres at the end of Waddell Road — a location currently only accessed off of Oak Creek Canyon Road.

Spring Creek Ranch is planned for land owned by Sterling Ryerson, whose family has lived on-site since 1963, according to a letter of intent, and the family will remain there.

The “dark sky” appearance of the area is mentioned, with the development set back out of view of State Road 89A and public land surrounding it, and minimal pedestrian lighting being the only type of lighting to be permitted. Spring Creek Ranch Road already has an intersection built at State Road 89A, which includes a paved median crossing.

The property had a well and water system upgraded years ago — a system that is now owned by the City of Cottonwood, the letter states.

The Spring Valley Ranch proposal includes 1,850 manufactured home lots, 550 RV pads, 400 rental units and a 200-unit assisted living facility. It calls for a minimum of 25 percent open space and 50 percent maximum building coverage of each lot.

Sunset Valley Farms, LLC, of Mesa, is the owner-developer for Villa Bellagio, the Waddell Road-area parcels. Its plan includes single-family and multifamily housing, a lake, more than 100 apartments of various types, a waiver of a two-story height limitation to allow for three stories, plus a 200-room hotel, another 200-unit assisted living facility, a 50-room “boutique” hotel, 24 studio hotel suites, an art gallery, split-level shops (sections of the parcel are rugged, steep land), a condominium concourse of 500 or more units, three wineries, a vineyard, 113 patio homes, a school site, 39 “high-end” lots, 39 custom lots, a camping area for the mentally and physically disabled and custom offices.

Not all buildings in the finished Villa Bellagio plan are articulated yet, as the planning numbers are only for a first phase. Sunset Valley Farms’ proposal says the property has “good well prospects,” as it sits in the “TV,” or Tertiary Verde Formation, of the Verde Valley Aquifer, and is bound on both sides by private land rated with 100-year supplies of water by the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

The plan mentions a well on the north side of State Road 89A that “shows a drop to depth in water that corresponds to drought in the area” and that drilling depths in the area range from 40 to 140 feet.

The plan mentions the construction of underground wastewater treatment “package plants” for different sections of the development, though doesn’t provide a specific number of those.

Both changes would rezone land parcels from “RCU-2A” on the Yavapai County zoning map, or “residential rural,” to planned area developments, or PADS.

Bev Jackson, president of the Cornville Community Association, sent out an email to let her members know about the Nov. 12 meeting, as did members and leaders of similar associations in the Cornville area.

The Cornville Community Association has a website, cornvilleaz.org, with a Board of Directors page that has contact information for board members.