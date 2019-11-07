Local briefs: Main St. in Cottonwood closed Saturday

COTTONWOOD —From 4 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, for Walkin’ on Main, there will be no curbside parking on Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood from Pima to Cactus streets. Road traffic is encouraged to take the detour route down Cactus St.

Parking will be restricted to the west side of Cactus St. during the closure to safely allow for two-way traffic. Reduced speed limit signs will be posted. There will be no parking up Verde Heights Drive or along either of the curbs. The Old Town Jail parking lot will be closed to general use as well.

Shuttle service will be available for event attendees from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will run between the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District office and City Hall.

Book fair set for Saturday

COTTONWOOD — The 2019 Cottonwood Book Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse in Old Town Cottonwood. The Book Fair takes place during the Walkin’ on Main event and will feature 30 Verde Valley authors showcasing and signing their books.

The event is sponsored by the Cottonwood Public Library.

Town Hall meeting at Beaver Creek School

RIMROCK — Beaver Creek School will host a Verde Valley Regional Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

The purpose of the town hall, according to Sedona resident Donna Michaels, is to develop workable strategies for managing land use issues. Participants invited to attend the Rimrock town hall include business owners, community leaders, developers, educators, elected officials, local government employees and community residents.

For more information, contact Verde Valley Town Hall Task Force Coordinator Camille Cox at 928-284-4001.

Forest Service offices closed for Vets Day

PRESCOTT NATIONAL FOREST – All Prescott National Forest offices will be closed on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

Offices will resume normal business hours Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Visitors of the Prescott National Forest can get more information at fs.usda.gov/prescott, facebook.com/PrescottNF, Bradshaw Ranger District at 928-443-8000 or the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Cottonwood Christmas parade signups ongoing

COTTONWOOD —Cottonwood’s 65th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. This year’s theme is “Candyland” So put on your creative hats and whether you think of the children’s game or a candy fantasy or something even more creative, come and be a part of this truly hometown tradition! There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more.

Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Registration is ongoing. Nonprofit organization’s entries will be $20 and commercial entries will be $40.

You may pick up an application at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices, 849 Cove Parkway, Cottonwood, or go online to CottonwoodChamberAZ.org, where you may register and pay.

Registering online is faster and that is important because your position in the line-up is dependent on the order of registration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Starting from the parking lot at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, it will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood. Bundle up, bring your chairs, and experience a true home town Christmas Parade. There are floats, fancy cars including one covered with toys, mountain men in authentic dress, dogs, horses, pigs, lambs, dancers, old tractors, fire trucks and much, much more

Please contact Kristine Follett at Events@cottonwoodaz.org or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593.

GOP luncheon is Tuesday, Nov. 12

COTTONWOOD —Deco Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon, set for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at VFW Post 7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Lunch is served at 11:15; meeting/programs begin at 11:30 a.m.

Lunch is $12. The no-lunch charge is $5. Sodas are $1 extra.

Lunch includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea.

RSVP by email by Friday Nov. 8, 2019 to, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.

The scheduled speakers are Yavapai County Supervisors Tom Thurman (District 2) and Randy Garrison (District 3) and Dr. Wayne W. Daniels, Ph.d., a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and World War II combat veteran. 7098.