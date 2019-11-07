Mingus Union cross country eyes state berths

Mingus Union cross country will look to replicate its success in Holbrook and punch some tickets for State.

On Friday the Marauders will compete at the Division III Section IV meet at the Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook. The meet starts at 2 p.m. for the girls and 2:30 p.m. for the boys.

On Oct. 25 the Marauders competed at the Holbrook Invitational, which was also at the Hidden Cove Golf Course.

“It was a good meet, it gave us our kids an opportunity to see the course before they have to officially run it for Sectionals, so it went pretty well,” Mingus head coach Dave Moncibaez.

The Marauder girls came in fourth. Freshman Makena Bliss led the way for Mingus Union with an 11th place and a time of 20:30.72.

Next came freshman Maisie Babcock, who was 22nd in 21:25.28. Sophomore Aubrey Peterson (21:39.50) was 25th and sophomore Claire Peterson (22:38.98) came in 41st.

Freshman Safiya Sweeney was 52nd in 23:05.73. Senior Josey Valenzuela came in 60th in 23:19.34 and senior Keeleigh Kreiner took 63rd with a time of 23:25.77.

Moncibaez said if they put up times like they did at the last Holbrook meet, both the girls and boys will make it to the state meet.

The boys finished 11th at the Holbrook Invitational. Freshman Keenan Brekke led the way for Mingus Union, finishing 35th with a time of 18:09.84.

Next was junior Jehiah Rogers, 41st in 18:16.93. Then freshman Cesar Diaz came in 56th in 18:34.42, junior Riley Bliss was 60th in 18:41.12 and sophomore Isaac Reynolds was 72nd (18:51.56).

Senior Taylor Capite came in 77th and senior Chance Densmore was 111th.

If the Marauders don’t make it to State as team(s), they should at least be able to send some individual runners.

“We have some runners on the girls’ side that should make it, possibly the boys’ side but obviously the goal is to get to the two teams in, which we are very capable of doing, it’s just going out there and having their best races that they can put together as a team and they got a good shot, we’re trying to just work out and just keep the blood going in our legs and try to keep them staying hungry for that placement for State,” Moncibaez said.

Although they have two weeks in between meets, they didn’t treat them as off weeks.

“They really technically didn’t have like two weeks off, we tested them last week, we had some very hard practices last week and that was the goal,” Moncibaez said. “It doesn’t mean that we’re going to take this week before off, so we pounded those legs and this week we just started tapering so now it’s just basically just keeping that blood going so their legs are fresh and their owies are taken care of because some runners are having some little pain, nagging pain issues, so we wanted to focus on that but at the same time still keeping the blood going, so we’re ready to be competitive when we head back to Holbrook.”

The Marauders’ stacked section features last year’s boys state champion Page and runner up Prescott. Plus the 2018 second place team Prescott and third place Ganado.

Moncibaez laughed when asked about how good the section is, saying it’s “tough, really tough, obviously always tough.”

“I’ve told the kids you know you’re definitely the toughest section in the state and just even being competitive and going out there and doing their best is great,” Moncibaez said.