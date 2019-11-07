OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Nov. 08
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Danny Byrne, 1958-2019

Danny Byrne

Danny Byrne

Originally Published: November 7, 2019 2:45 p.m.

Danny Byrne, 60, of Camp Verde, Ariz., passed away suddenly on Oct. 14, 2019, doing what he loved to d:, camping in the area of Blue Ridge, Ariz.

He was born in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 18, 1958, to Charles and Betty Byrne. Danny loved the outdoors, and riding his motorcycle with his dog.

Danny is survived by his parents, Charles and Betty; his brothers, Jimmy and Steven; his children, Shawn and Rebecca; grandchildren, Liam, Jane, Nathan, Brianna, Madison, Melody, Jaidyn, Clayton; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Harrison and Castiel.

Funeral Services will be Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Bueler Camp Verde Funeral Home, 143 W. Arnold Street, Camp Verde. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Betty Frasier 1939-2019
Obituary: David J. Mooney 1958-2019
Obituary: Betty Vivian Coe
Obituary: Carrol Dewayne McKenzie 1938-2019
Betty Mae (Gaylor) Hilbers 1930 - 2007

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News