Obituary: Danny Byrne, 1958-2019

Danny Byrne, 60, of Camp Verde, Ariz., passed away suddenly on Oct. 14, 2019, doing what he loved to d:, camping in the area of Blue Ridge, Ariz.

He was born in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 18, 1958, to Charles and Betty Byrne. Danny loved the outdoors, and riding his motorcycle with his dog.

Danny is survived by his parents, Charles and Betty; his brothers, Jimmy and Steven; his children, Shawn and Rebecca; grandchildren, Liam, Jane, Nathan, Brianna, Madison, Melody, Jaidyn, Clayton; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Harrison and Castiel.

Funeral Services will be Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m., at the Chapel of Bueler Camp Verde Funeral Home, 143 W. Arnold Street, Camp Verde. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

