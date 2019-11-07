PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD --Eight people were arrested last week on drug-related charges when a task force served a search warrant, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office release.

On Oct. 31, detectives with the Partner Against Narcotics Trafficking task force, along with assistance from Cottonwood Police Officers, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies and personnel from the State’s Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission task force, served a search warrant at 6 a.m. in the 3000 block of E. State Route 89A in Cottonwood.

In recent weeks, according to the release, PANT detectives received information regarding an illegal marijuana grow, general drug sales, weapons violations, etc., at a property on State Route 89A in the Bridgeport area.

When the search warrant was served, several people were detained, including eight people who were arrested and charged.

One person fled the property as officers approached and was not caught.

The investigation resulted in the identification, arrest and charging of eight people.

Travis Alan Mcafee, 41, was charged with possession of marijuana, cultivating marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, three counts of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during a felony. He remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

Michael Allen Ellison, 40, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He also remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

John Boyce Turner, 50, was charged with two counts of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and has since been released.

Austin William Fourzan, 22; Dylan Ray Mills, 19; Cody Lawrence Hemmer-Jackson, 21, and Janelle Hockett, 21, were all charged with two counts of possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. They were all later released.

Shawn Edward Oleary, 47, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of paraphernalia. He, too, was released.

During the search of Turner’s bedroom, detectives found a spoon with meth residue, one bindle, 11 used syringes, one broken meth pipe with residue, one bong, plastic tube with residue, one bag with marijuana and one jar with marijuana.

In the living room, occupied by Hockett and Hemmer-Jackson, detectives located six jars of marijuana and plastic container with marijuana, one glass jar with marijuana, three cell phones, one glass pipe with meth residue, three marijuana pipes with residue, one methamphetamine pipe with residue and one homemade Gatorade bottle meth bong with residue.

In the kitchen, there were allegedly two marijuana plants in individual flower pots and a "Kit" containing one marijuana pipe with residue and two meth pipes with residue.

Detectives noted suspect Mcafee had been contacted in August regarding an illegal marijuana grow on his property and given an opportunity to either discard the grow or obtain proper licensing. He allegedly failed to do either.

During the search of McAffe's room, several items were allegedly found. These include one New England 20-gauge shotgun, two Remington .22 caliber rifles, a digital scale, three jars with marijuana seeds and marijuana, 3.5 grams of marijuana in a black bag, three marijuana pipes with residue and one methamphetamine pipe with residue, one jar of marijuana and marijuana seeds, three marijuana pipes, about two grams of heroin, a useable quantity of heroin in plastic jar, a note pad with a "Pay and Owe" ledger, 11 jars of marijuana; one bong with methamphetamine residue, a useable quantity of methamphetamine, and one tinfoil with more heroin residue.

During a search of suspect Ellison, personal items and living space, he was allegedly found to be in possession of several used syringes and one-half gram of methamphetamine.

While Officers were clearing the secondary structure on the property, Fourzan was contacted in an office area converted into his living space. In the room were two clear jars containing marijuana (weighing 0.5 ounces), a marijuana grinder with marijuana inside, marijuana bong, and a used methamphetamine pipe with residue.



Mills and O’Leary were arrested based on the alleged drug access/possession/ use in common areas of the property.