Camp Verde author John Jenkins will hold a celebration and book signing on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Camp Verde Visitor Center, located at 435 S. Main St.

Jenkins’ first book of essays “Come Sit with Me” was a recent finalist in the New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards in the Philosophy/Politics/Religious category. The New Mexico–Arizona Book Awards is one of the largest and most prestigious in the Southwest.

Books by Arizona or New Mexico authors or publishers were eligible as well as books that focused on either Arizona or New Mexico.

Jenkins second book of essays “Come Walk with Me” was published in October. Jenkins says he writes “about remembrances of my youth, life in Camp Verde, my Southwest travels, and my views of people and nature and my philosophical musings, both serious and not so serious.”

Some of Jenkins’ stories were previously published in a column called ‘A Voice in the Wilderness’ he wrote for the Verde View and The Journal newspapers in Camp Verde. “Some are tragedies,” he says. “But most tell of happy and humorous times.”

His first book “Catching a Dream” is the story of the summer of 1985 when John bicycled 3,960 miles from Florence, Oregon to Yorktown, Virginia by way of the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail while his wife Doris drove their camper.

More about Jenkins’ books can be found at amazon.com/author/jwjenkins.

All three books will be available at the book signing and celebration.John Jenkins was born March 21, 1930 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He lived briefly in Battle Creek and then on a farm in Fulton, Michigan for the duration of World War II.

In 1947, he joined the Air Force and trained as an aircraft mechanic in Okinawa, Japan. John and Doris were married February 4, 1951 in Vicksburg, Michigan. Jenkins earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Linda Vista Baptist Bible College in 1958.

Jenkins and Doris served two churches in the San Diego area and as a pastoral family served five churches in Arizona: Duncan, Winslow, Camp Verde, and Patagonia Community Church, with an interim ministry at the Camp Verde United Methodist Church.John was a scoutmaster, a volunteer fireman, and an ambulance driver.

Along with his church ministry in Camp Verde, he worked as a substitute teacher and school bus driver. He was awarded the Verde Valley Chamber of Commerce 1974 Man of the Year Award. John hiked the Grand Canyon many times with several groups, including his Scout troops.

Jenkins was a beekeeper and tended 70 to 90 hives for twenty years. Jenkins is also an artist, poet, writer, and fly fisherman, as well as the author of A Voice in the Wilderness, a book of inspirational essays.

They lived in Arizona since 1958 and in the Verde Valley since 1965. After 60 years of marriage, Doris passed away on March 21, John’s birthday in 2011. They have three children, seven grandchildren, and and one great-great grandson.



Creative writing and photography remain high on John’s list of interests. In 2018 he published a revised edition of Catching a Dream and collected essays into Come Sit with Me, his first book of essays.