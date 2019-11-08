Cottonwood man allegedly sexually assaulted girl
An 18-year-old Cottonwood man was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary Daniel Joseph Collins was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center after Cottonwood Police investigation determined Collins sexually assaulted a girl.
Detectives conducted an investigation on Tuesday, and it was alleged that Collins assaulted the girl, whom he knew, earlier that morning in the 1700 block of East Elm Street.
Based on the evidence obtained during the investigation, the detectives established probable cause to arrest Collins.
They located him Wednesday and took him into custody, where he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- Quick actions by nurse’s aide mininmizes damage in Sedona Winds fire
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- Deb Althouse resigns from Cottonwood City Council
- Mingus Union H.S. opens 'Hope Center'
- University of Arizona to offer veterinary medicine program in Rimrock next year
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- Commentary: Wave of new developments could change face of Verde Valley
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: