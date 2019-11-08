Disco dance party rocks Sedona Performing Arts Center

Parangello Players and the Sedona Oak Creek School District host Studio 54 – A Disco Dance Party at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop, Sedona at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.



Written and directed by Elyce Monet, executive director of Parangello Players, the show represents the Gala Event at Studio 54 in New York in 1977 celebrating the movie premiere of “Grease,” with John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, played by Mitch McDermott and Jafria Thornburg.



Travolta and Newton-John have invited their friends Sonny and Cher, played by Jeanie Carroll and Larry Rosenberg, Gregg Allman, played by John Munk, Agnetha from ABBA, played by Vismaya Hagelberg, and Marvin Gaye, played by Sammy Davis, to perform live at the event.



Songs include the tunes we all know and love from Grease, “You’re The One That I Want,” “Summer Nights,” “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” and “Sandy.” The hits from Sonny and Cher include “I’ve Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On,” Cher’s solo hits “Half Breed” and “Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves.” Her husband in 1977, Gregg Allman, delights audiences with “Ramblin’ Man” and “Whipping Post.”



The audience is invited to sing along, dance at their seats, dance in the aisles and dance on the stage with the performers. The show begins at 4:30 p.m. as a pre-dinner event fun for the entire family. Performed by local professional entertainers, the show boasts tunes belted by the best in Sedona.



The show is a Parangello Players fundraiser to benefit the Parent Empowerment Program. These workshops, led by Laura Marcos, are to be held in Sedona free all parents to assist them to understand modern concerns with youth including anxiety, depression, anger, ADHD and avoidant behaviors, suicide prevention and bullying.



All ticket sales benefit the program. Tickets for adults $20 in advance, $23 at the door. Children 5 and older are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.



Family of four value pack (2 adults, 2 kids) $50 advance only.



Call Elyce Monet 602-565-1531 or visit parangelloplayers.com/events.