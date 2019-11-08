Friday, Nov. 15, Main Stage presents DJ ill.Ego from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

The dance floor will be packed all night with the sounds of bass, hip hop, old school, Latin and top 40.

DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.



Ill.Ego has begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. His twice monthly gigs at Main Stage are always a good time.

This event is free and is for ages 21 and older only.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Tucson band Black Magic Flower Power will play at Main Stage for the first time.

Black Magic Flower Power has coined the phrases “stoner-disco” and “desert-boogie” to describe their unique blend of disco, pop, psychedelic rock and funk.

Black Magic Flower Power is a quintet comprised of synth guitar, clavinet, slap bass, wah-wah, strings, horns, hook laden vocals and percussive disco beats. It’s impossible not to be transported back to the golden age of roller disco and classic cop shows when drinking their special acid laced Kool-Aid dialed into a radio station that plays Issac Hayes, The Cure, Beck and the Eagles of Death Metal simultaneously.

Black Magic Flower Power performs 150-plus shows a year and resides on the outskirts of the Sonoran Desert when not on the road. Wear your best disco threads for a fun trip back in time. No cover. Ages 21 and older.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Swing dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are Argentine Tango dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m.

Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy is Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.

Local favorites Bombaz Grill is now open in the Main Stage kitchen. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Thursday noon until 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday open at noon.