El Valle Artist Association Art Show Nov 16-17

El Valle Artist Association will hold its Fall Art Show from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 and from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Cottonwood Fair Grounds, located at 12th St. in the Professional Arts Building.

Member artists from throughout the Verde Valley will display their work, including Elaine Bomkamp, Sandra Bond, Susan Bunker-Alvarado, Carol Carbine, Carolyn Carsula, David Cooper, Nadine Cummins, Sue Davis, Carol DeGregory, Lucie Gelbelhaus, Marianna Gyger, Robin Hardy, Susan Johnson, Vada Lovato, Judith Manocchia, Jette Monahan, Rosemary Nelson, Patsy Rasmussen, Jordon Ross, Scotti Ruhlman, Janice Saunders, Mark Troksa, Keith Zimmerman.

Original Artwork will be for sale. Also, several artists will have tables and will be selling their art. This is an opportunity to get some unique holiday gifts. Cash and check only.

There will be People’s Choice awards for first and second place. Come visit the show and vote for your favorite art work.

El Valle Artist Association meets at 1 p.m. the second Thursday, September through May, at Pine Shadows 2050 W. SR 89A in Cottonwood. For more information, visit elvalleartists.org.