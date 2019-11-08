Ring in the 26th anniversary season of the Sedona International Film Festival in a special evening celebrating the spirit and pageantry of New Orleans and the bayou.

The occasion is an Evening at Mardi Gras on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Enchantment Resort, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

The evening will feature a spectacular concert and tribute to the First Ladies of Song: Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, Ella Fitzgerald, Whitney Houston and Tina Turner. These artists have taken the stage and the world by storm with their powerful voices and incredible determination.

Crystal Stark, an American Idol semi-finalist and vocal powerhouse in her own right, pays tribute to these talented women with songs that will make you laugh, smile, cry and appreciate the fortitude of these fierce females.

Kick off the evening reception with A Taste of the Verde Valley, featuring fine wines from local vineyards. The tasting will be a prelude to a sumptuous four-course Mardi Gras dinner prepared by Enchantment Resort.

And then, on to the main event: The First Ladies of Song: Aretha, Donna, Ella, Whitney, Tina, and More” highlights African American songstresses who have made significant contributions to the American music industry.

When powerhouse vocalist Crystal Stark performs, she doesn’t just take the stage – she owns it.

The international performer and American Idol semi-finalist got her start singing in her home town of Tucson, Arizona. Stark’s early teachers included famed soprano Faye Robinson and jazz legend Jeff Haskell.

After graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Arizona with a degree in Music Education, she auditioned for season five of American Idol – along with 100,000 other contestants. Stark made the top 44.

Stark forged a close friendship with season runner-up Katharine McPhee and joined Katharine’s national tour as a back-up singer. While touring with Katharine McPhee, Stark appeared on The Tonight Show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Regis and Kelly, The Today Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The First Ladies of Song is produced by Khris Dodge Entertainment and is one of many collaborations between arranger/music director Khris Dodge and Stark.

Experience the allure of the bayou and a show-stopping tribute to the First Ladies of Song and celebrate 26 years of the Sedona International Film Festival in the unmatched ambiance of the Enchantment Resort.

Throw in a live auction, raffle, and dinner by one of Sedona’s finest restaurants and you have the makings of a very special evening of Mardi Gras fun and festivities.



In the spirit of New Orleans, An Evening at Mardi Gras is a sparkling and dazzling gala — evening attire and masks are encouraged, but not required. Bring out your beads and bling for a festive, colorful celebration!

A Taste of the Verde Valley wine-tasting reception begins at 5 p.m. Dinner and the evening’s festivities will follow.

The event is sponsored by the Enchantment Resort, with support from the Verde Valley Wine Consortium and local vineyards.

Space is limited for this very special event on Saturday, Nov. 23. Tickets are $135 per person, or $125 for Film Festival members.

Call the Sedona International Film Festival at 928-282-1177 for tickets or for more information. You may also visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.