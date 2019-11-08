Fine fare, live music at Bella Vita

This week, Bella Vita Ristorante, at 6701 W. 89A in Sedona, features three of Sedona’s top musicians: Brian Peterman, Jerry McFarland and Dan Vega.

Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., Brian Peterman brings his marvelous talents to Bella Vita.

Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for more than 30 years. His aplomb and mastery of many musical styles form a perfect backdrop to the enjoyment of a fine meal and drinks at the restaurant.

Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the ‘60s and ‘70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun easy going and down-to-earth.

Friday, Nov. 15 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., Jerry McFarland will entertain with his golden voice and ability to play songs that span the musical decades.

McFarland is entertaining, charming and never loses control of the audience, sharing anecdotes of the songs he chooses to play and sing while taking requests from the audience.

Engaging, smooth and talented are words that best describe McFarland’s stage presence and performance.

Saturday, Nov. 16 from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., Dan Vega will define what a singer/songwriter should be.

Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most appealing musicians.

A consummate professional with a great local following, Vega always gives his best at every performance.

Classically trained, his musicianship is impeccable and his stage presence is commanding.

Enjoy fine Italian cooking and great live music by Brian Peterman, Jerry McFarland and Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. SR 89A. For reservations or for more information, such as directions, visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.