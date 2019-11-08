‘The French Guy’ performs at Vino Di Sedona

Vincent Z, known as The French Guy, will perform at Vino Di Sedona from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday Nov. 16. Vino Di Sedona is located at 2575 SR 89A.

Vincent Z, born in Aix-en-Provence of Southern France, is a well-traveled French saltimbanque, singing, whistling and playing on the guitar traditional melodies and rhythms from around the world.

Vincent Z performs solo and with Flor De Bee (Susannah Martin) and Foxykoshka. He sings in English, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and Russian.

Vincent Z always deliver an honest, generous and powerful performance.

For more information, visit vincentzmusic.com.