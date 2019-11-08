Holiday Boutique returns to Sedona United Methodist Church

Sedona United Methodist Church will present its annual Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., in the church’s fellowship hall. It is the perfect place to find handcrafted gift items for all your family and friends.

There will be more than 18 artists and crafters from the church’s congregation as well as members of the community participating in the sale.

Items will include traditional, hand woven baskets, fine artwork, mesquite gourd art, metal stamped ornaments, pottery, hand sewn fiber arts, goat milk soaps and beautiful handcrafted jewelry.

There will also be many holiday food treats available including homemade breads, frozen tamales, take and bake pies, scones, prickly pear jam, jellies, snack mixes and fudge.

There will be something for everyone on your Christmas list.

The boutique will feature many of Sedona’s most talented artists including June Hart, Shirley Albrecht, Claudia Cooke, Nora Graf, Pattie Hodel, Morna Paule, Carol Redenbaugh, Marjorie Schwartz, Giselle Fougasse, Diane Huston, Mona Knittle, Angela Maiorano, Kathy Roth, Nancy Sheffert, Diane Smith, Jeanette Tuscher, Anny Vicente and the Sedona UMC Crafters.

For the second year, Fargo’s Pies will be available for purchase. Fargo’s Pies are apple pies, chock full of fresh apples and homemade pie crust. Pies are sold frozen, making holiday baking easier when guests arrive.

The Sedona UMC Crafters will offer “The Story of Our Cross” pendants and magnets for sale. These handmade crosses are a small replica of the cross found in the church’s sanctuary. Each cross is hand painted and has a numbered series.

The pendants have an adjustable cord and the magnets can be worn or displayed.

The SUMC men’s group will offer a breakfast menu and a cookout lunch. From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the men will be barbecuing hamburgers and hotdogs. The meal will cost $6 and will include chips and a dessert.

In addition, Emerson Theater Collaborative will sell discounted tickets to their upcoming production of Christmas Thieves: A Small Town Radio Play.

Show dates are throughout December. Christmas Thieves is produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Breinne Reeder.

For more information, visit emersontheatercollaborative.com. There also will be door prizes at the sale. Artists will donate items for the drawings which will occur throughout the day. Winners must be present to win.

Donations from the sale will benefit the church’s outreach ministries at the church.

Sedona United Methodist Church is located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road in Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-1780 or visit sedonaumc.org.