Jazz in the air at Sound Bites

This week’s live music menu at Sound Bites Grill is looking pretty jazzy. It’s not just about the food but about the entertainment dished out in the Sound Bites Grill show room.

Sound Bites Grill now has live music five nights a week, Wednesday through Sunday. Every Wednesday evenings you will enjoy Robin Miller behind the piano. He will also be loaded with a guitar for your enjoyment. He performs from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Robin Miller is a Sedona favorite, has his own Pandora station, has written many songs, and has an incredible album library. This talented musician also sings the best birthday song, so if it’s your birthday Wednesday night is a great night to let him know. In addition every Wednesday the venue hosts a $15 wine tasting from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Thursday evening’s Miller performs with his son Eric. The evening is tagged Chill on the Hill with the Millers. The father and son duo have a majestic sound and they perform acoustically both originals and covers.

Robin Miller starts the evening off from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Eric joins him from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. There is no cover for the evening. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Eric Miller comes from a musical family. He has studied Latin jazz guitar and flamenco all over the world.

Eric Miller also has numerous albums and scored music for film and television.

Friday, Nov. 15 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., the Sound Bites Grill’s stage welcomes the Mother Road Trio. This band is located in Flagstaff and performs all over Northern Arizona.

These guys just make going out on a Friday night fun with fun songs you know and love to dance to in addition to incredible originals.

Their music portrays the history of Route 66. Passing through eight states, stretching from Chicago to Los Angeles, the super slab of wigwam dreams, neon empires, giant plastic dinosaurs and American Pie carries on.

The Mother Road Trio embodies the quirky and free-wheeling spirit of the mighty highway so close to the red rock vortices, offering rhythm and blues, original ballads, Motown, Swing, Jazz standards and good old Rock n’ Roll.

Bring your dancing’ shoes and a partner or brave it out with a pick out of the audience because it’s a night for moving and pure fun.

Saturday, Nov. 16 the Louis Landon Jazz Trio performs a night inspired by Frank Sinatra. Landon is a touring Steinway Composer and Pianist for Peace. He has written numerous albums, travels all over the world performing and loves to entertain.

Formerly in New York, now living in Sedona, Landon toured nationally and internationally playing classical music for Mikhail Baryshnikov, jazz fusion with The John Payne Band, Latin music with Pucho and his Latin Soul Brothers, pop music with Rupert Piña Colada Song Holmes, as well as rock and roll with John Hall opening for Little Feat.

Landon’s music is found on Pandora and Spotify with millions of streams. This romantic evening is featuring music from the great Sinatra. There will be a dance floor too. Tickets are required for this evening. The show room is set up like a modern day supper club so you may enjoy dinner and cocktails. They serve their full dinner menu until 10 p.m. on Fri and Sat evenings.

Every Sunday at Sound Bites you will enjoy live piano during the dining hours from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with various performers gracing the stage.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. SR 89A in Sedona.

The menu offers everything from vegan to gluten free to seafood and all natural hand cut steaks.

Happy hour is daily in the bar from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The venue has new winter hours. Sunday and Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday evenings from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit soundbitesgrill.com or call 928-282-2713.