Ki-Martin and friends at 89Agave Cantina

There’s a new hotspot for live music and great food from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday nights at 89Agave Cantina in uptown Sedona.

Patrick Ki brings on the Latino grooves with vocalist/percussionist Susannah Martin, Spanish guitarist Fernando León and an exciting array of special guests.

You’ll hear hot flamenco-esque guitars with cajon (beatbox), delivering new Latin-pop hits Bailando, Senorita and Game of Love, plus Spanish and Brazilian classics like Mas Que Nada, Besame Mucho and Manha de Carnaval, plus pop hits from Ed Sheeran, Adele, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Sting, the Beatles and Aretha Franklin.

There is no cover and folks love the food, margaritas and the casual, festive atmosphere.

Patrick Ki is a formally trained classical and jazz guitarist known for his warm and beautiful guitar and ukulele sound, influenced by his Hawaiian island upbringing.

Ki also drives a strong and deep guitar groove and loves spicy flamenco improv. He sings as well and adds wry humor as the group’s emcee. Ki has released 10 CDs and has an avid national fan-base of his inviting acoustic guitar work and melodic improv.

Martin is acclaimed for her ultra-enticing vocals. She finesses R&B, delivers sultry improv and sings fluently in Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish. Martin also plays cajon drum (beatbox) and hand percussion, propelling the band’s groove with her rhythm.

Known locally as one of Sedona’s Dynamite Divas, her current bands include MMK(Miller, Martin & Ki) Trio, Martin-Sandner Jazz Combos, Flor de Bee, Earth Speak, and successful touring bands The Dynamite Divas and 3MKi (Miller, Miller, Martin & Ki).

Fernando León, on Spanish guitar, joins the group most Wednesdays, adding a strong Latin guitar groove to enliven the show. León also plays frequently with Patrick Ki in the courtyards at Tlaquepaque shopping village, noon until 2:30 p.m. daily, when weather permits.

89Agave Cantina is located at 254 N. SR 89A in uptown Sedona. A Sedona favorite and gathering place for decades, the all-new 89Agave – formerly Taos Cantina – is an outstanding Mexican restaurant with a fun, casual vibe, located in the heart of Uptown.