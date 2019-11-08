Native American Month Concert on Saturday at England Center
A Native American Month Concert will be held at Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets start at $15.
Come experience the rich culture of Native America through the songs, stories, and dances of Tony Duncan Productions.
"We dance to the four directions to share the stories of our ancestors. We sing songs of celebration as we honor the strength and beauty of our indigenous brothers and sisters. We gather around our elders and listen to the stories passed down from generation to generation."
Filled with knowledge and wisdom; these stories of creation, warriors, and tricksters have captivated audiences far and wide.
As we listen to the calling wind we hear the melodies of the Native American flute. Songs of courtship, meditation and healing are heard deep in the canyons of the Southwest.
Click here to purchase tickets. For more information, visit pecpaf.com.
