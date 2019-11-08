OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Nov. 08
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Native American Month Concert on Saturday at England Center

Native American Month Concert will be held at Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. (Sam Antonio, Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts)

Native American Month Concert will be held at Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. (Sam Antonio, Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts)

Staff report
Originally Published: November 8, 2019 8:45 a.m.

A Native American Month Concert will be held at Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tickets start at $15.

Come experience the rich culture of Native America through the songs, stories, and dances of Tony Duncan Productions.

"We dance to the four directions to share the stories of our ancestors. We sing songs of celebration as we honor the strength and beauty of our indigenous brothers and sisters. We gather around our elders and listen to the stories passed down from generation to generation."

Filled with knowledge and wisdom; these stories of creation, warriors, and tricksters have captivated audiences far and wide.

As we listen to the calling wind we hear the melodies of the Native American flute. Songs of courtship, meditation and healing are heard deep in the canyons of the Southwest.

Click here to purchase tickets. For more information, visit pecpaf.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Foundation to support England Center with ‘high-quality performances’
‘All That NAU Jazz’ comes to Phillip England Center
Foundation raises money for England Center improvements
Cottonwood Community Band performs POPS concert in Camp Verde Sunday
A Grand Ole Opry-styled Salute to Mr. Ray Sealing comes to Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News