At 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Sedona International Film Festival will present the Great Art on Screen series with “The Prado Museum: A Collection of Wonders,” at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.

Great Art on Screen is a series of seven documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.

“The Prado Museum: A Collection of Wonders” is a cinematic journey through one of the world’s greatest art galleries. The film celebrates the 200th anniversary of the storied Prado Museum, one of the most-visited museums in the world.



Hosted by Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons, this cinematic journey offers viewers a spell-binding experience, telling the story of Spain and beyond, through the works of Vélazquez, Rubens, Titian, Mantegna, Bosch, Goya, El Greco, and more.

The Great Art on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery.

“The Prado Museum: A Collection of Wonders” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. SR 89A in West Sedona.