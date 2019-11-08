Thunder & Lightnin’ at Grasshopper Grill

Due to the growing popularity of the Grasshopper Grill’s live music offerings on weekends, performers now present their shows on the wide and lighted elevated stage in the larger dining area.



The Grasshopper Grill this weekend features back-to back appearances of two of the most popular acts around.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Christy Fisher returns to the Grasshopper lounge. Fisher is known as the entertaining ukulele strumming vocalist who fronts the variously populated band called Cattywampus. With Fisher’s powerful vocals, rock guitarist Ed Cooper and upright bassist Cal Greer, this band handles unique twists on everything from Aretha to Zeppelin, as well as bringing originals to the plate.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Thunder & Lightnin’ is back in the room where it all started, bringing the band’s popular monthly show to the big stage. In just three years, Thunder & Lightnin’ has come a long way from the back door and TV stage they struck at the Grasshopper. Now they are among the region’s top festival, event and concert acts.

The boys light up the house with their genre bending performances using instruments always thought best suited for just a string band. Banjo, fiddle, guitars, and harmonicas provide the base letting lead vocals and pristine three-part harmonies take it from there.

Though bluegrass roots inform the entire performance, frequent diversions into arenas scarcely visited by these instruments are real crowd pleasers. Honky-tonk, country, rock, Cajun and funk provide those diversions, allowing the good-time grassy mountain music sets the mood.

Expect a tight precise musical presentation, great vocals, spot-on harmonies, and lots of fun back-and-forth with the audience. Come early for best seats. Reservations are recommended for parties of four or more.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, and is located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road in Cornville. Call 928-649-9211 for more information.