TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Nov. 08
54.0°
Tucson voters elect their first Latina mayor

Regina Romero gets a hug from someone Tuesday night in Tucson as she celebrates her win in the city's mayoral election. She'll become the first Latina mayor in the city's history. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Staff report
Originally Published: November 8, 2019 10:18 a.m.

Voters in Arizona's second-largest city chose their first Latina mayor this week.

Regina Romero, a Democrat, won easily, capturing almost 50,000 votes, or about 56 percent of votes cast.

Independent candidate Ed Ackerley earned about 40 percent, while Green Party candidate Mike Cease got less than 4 percent.

Tucson is the 33rd most populous city in the U.S.

