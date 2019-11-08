Tucson voters elect their first Latina mayor
Staff report
Originally Published: November 8, 2019 10:18 a.m.
Voters in Arizona's second-largest city chose their first Latina mayor this week.
Regina Romero, a Democrat, won easily, capturing almost 50,000 votes, or about 56 percent of votes cast.
Independent candidate Ed Ackerley earned about 40 percent, while Green Party candidate Mike Cease got less than 4 percent.
Tucson is the 33rd most populous city in the U.S.
Most Read
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- Quick actions by nurse’s aide mininmizes damage in Sedona Winds fire
- Deb Althouse resigns from Cottonwood City Council
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- University of Arizona to offer veterinary medicine program in Rimrock next year
- Commentary: Wave of new developments could change face of Verde Valley
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Obituary: Rosalind Murry Galloway
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: