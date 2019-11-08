Violinist Jonathan Levingston to debut at Reds

Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Jonathan Levingston will play the violin at Reds Sedona Grill.

Levingston has an uncanny ability to captivate his audience with a single draw of his bow.

Levingston began classical violin training at the age of seven. His dedication to his craft developed his extraordinary ability and has excelled him as a captivating composer and performer.

He has received memorable awards and accolades for his work, consisting of concerto competitions and performances with the Racine and Milwaukee Symphony.

He has also been a featured performer for Phoenix Fashion Week and Scottsdale Ferrari.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. David Vincent Mills will perform on the keyboards.

Mills is a very talented keyboardist with a huge repertoire of classics and jazz numbers he can refer to at any time.

He has recorded numerous CDs and his keyboard command is exquisite, providing the perfect background music for fine dining, conversation and camaraderie.

On Friday, Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., fingerpicking maestro Rick Cyge takes over.

Cyge’s rendition of the classics on his guitar is impeccable and inspiring. He gives each song his soul and body. He transports his audience into a musical experience long remembered. When he plays Beatles songs one can truly hear the beauty of the melodic lines that formed the foundation of their eternal music.

Saturday, Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., singer/songwriter Jerry McFarland puts on his show.

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar or piano, McFarland covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues classics.

Take your pick: oldies, rock, American songbook, folk and classical; covers of Elton John, Tom Petty, Billy Joel and the Beatles punctuate his original songs.

His deep catalog spans decades, often resulting in an impromptu musical journey when he asks the audience to call out their favored songs or artists.

On Sunday, Nov. 17 from 6p.m. until 9 p.m. 14-year-old singer/songwriter Riley Whittaker from Sedona will perform.

Whittaker has written more than 30 original songs and plays acoustic and electric guitar, piano, violin, and ukulele. Throughout Arizona she plays originals and a wide range of covers in various genres, including music from The Lumineers, Cold Play, Jack Johnson, Tom Petty, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Johnny Cash.

Reds Sedona Grill also offers a super happy hour free buffet from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Reds Sedona Grill is located at 2250 S.R. 89A in Sedona. Call 928-340-5321 for reservations or visit SedonaRouge.com for more information.