Walt Richardson headlines Summer of Love concert

Come celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock, the Summer of Love and the music and Cultural Revolution that changed the world, in a special concert at Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

Enjoy and relive the music of the late ‘60s. You’ll hear songs by the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Richie Havens, Cat Stevens, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and others.

The concert will feature Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Famer Walt Richardson along with Hannes Kvaran, Robby Roberson, Susannah Martin, Patrick Ki, Robin Miller and William Eaton.

For this concert OTCA’s cyclorama will be filled with iconic images, abstracts and vintage photos, behind the performers to enhance the experience of the music.

If you love the music hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s, then you won’t want to miss this blast to the past, performed by some of Arizona’s finest musicians.

Tickets for Remembering Woodstock, the Summer of Love and Revolution are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 priority seating.



Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods, or in Sedona at the Literate Lizard. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th St. in Old Town Cottonwood.

For more information visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.

About the musicians

Walt Richardson began playing open mic nights in Tempe in the ‘70s and interacting with other local musicians, a passion that would lead to many future collaborations. His first ‘professional’ gig followed a year later with the formation of the band Driftwood. In the early ‘80s Richardson started the popular Morning Star Band and began to expand his reggae repertoire, playing a mix of covers and original music.



By the late ‘90s, Richardson’s songwriting began to blossom as he explored themes of love, relationships, injustice, social and political issues. As he continued his solo work, his new group, the Peaceful Warriors, became a sounding board for the advocacy of peace.

His music also began to reflect his deepening interest in the mysteries of life and music as a conduit to the spirit. “Music is a very magical form of meditation and prayer,” He said. “I totally believe that when used in that way, it enhances us. It’s a wonderful thing. There is so much you want to share, so much that you want to give in essence, the spirit is saying these things through music.”

Joining Richardson for this concert will be long-time friend and guitarist extraordinaire Hannes Kvaran, who has played with Walt since the early days, and adds amazing acoustic guitar playing and backup vocals.



Robby Roberson brings the musical strings of multiple instruments, which he plays both skillfully and passionately. Robertson’s songwriting and vocal style is evocative of an organic urban acoustic music vibe that is enhanced by diverse and dynamic rhythms and grooves. He is the winner of the Songwriter Contest at the Tucson Folk Festival and a finalist in the band contest at the Pickin’ in the Pines Music Festival.

Robin Miller, Susannah Martin and Patrick Ki make up the unparalleled MMK Trio, featuring virtuoso guitar playing along with powerhouse male and female vocals, rich harmonies and a groovy beat box. Besides having busy solo careers in recording and performing, the members of this trio have formed a band that audiences love for its super-charged sound and fun vibe. The group is known for their unique arrangements of classic hits by bands such as the Eagles, the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Sting, as well as their own well-crafted & catchy blues and spicy Latin originals.

William Eaton began playing ukulele when he was seven and began playing guitar a year later, joining bands in junior high and high school to play the hits of the ‘60s. In 1971, he began building guitars and one of a kind multi-stringed instruments that propelled a new career in music and recording, and the founding of a guitar making school in Phoenix, the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery, where he continues as director.



Eaton is a four time Grammy nominee and was given the Governor’s Arts Award in 2015.