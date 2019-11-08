This week at Vino Di Sedona

Vino Di Sedona is a wine and beer bar and wine shop with nightly entertainment. Located at 2575 W. SR 89A in West Sedona, Vino Di Sedona has the following music scheduled this week.

For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit VinoDiSedona.com or call 928-554-4682.

Rick Busbea

Wednesday, Nov. 13

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Rick Busbea has been on the Sedona music scene for over four years, and his lively upbeat shows have given him the reputation of a must see musician while in Sedona. Busbea plays some originals, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down memory lane. This belief led to the creation of the Rick Busbea Jukebox so his audience can pick favorite songs for him to play.

Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice

Thursday, Nov. 14

6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Dan Rice hosts Sedona’s best Open Mic every Thursday night. Open Mic is an opportunity to hear professional musicians along with new musicians hoping to break into the music scene, all on the same night. Each musician is allotted time to play, and musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Robin Bryer

Friday, Nov. 15

3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Guitar by Robin Bryer, the owner of the Predator Zip Line located at Out of Africa, and is also an up and coming Sedona musician. Bryer has always loved music and playing guitar. His hobby is becoming more of a passion, and he’s been performing in Sedona music venues. Bryer plays guitar and sings at Vino Di Sedona almost every Friday afternoon.

Saffire

Friday, Nov. 15

7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Saffire is a straight-up quality rock ‘n roll, with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving, and features complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves. Headed by lifelong musician Gina Machovina, who brings a mesmerizing quality to the forefront as well as an edgy and artistic set of original tunes. Terry Brennan on percussion is a forceful and dynamic player. Al Hinojoza, bassist, completes this trio.

Saturday wine tasting with music by Vincent Z

Saturday, Nov. 16

3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Flagstaff resident Vincent Z will accompany Saturday’s wine tasting. Vincent Z was born in Aix-en-Provence in Southern France, is a well-traveled French saltimbanque, sings, whistles and plays traditional melodies and rhythms on the guitar from around the world. Vincent Z is accomplished in many styles, such as samba, beguine, rumba, gypsy swing, soukous. Vincent Z sings songs in English, French, French Creole, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and Russian.

Erin Harkes

Saturday, Nov. 16

7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Singer, songwriter and touring musician Erin Harkes has only one performance in Sedona at Vino Di Sedona. She’s a full time musician and part-time standup comedian, who began writing her own songs at age 19 and has released four albums of original material since then. Harkes’ music comes from triumphs over tragedy. Though sometimes somber there’s always a resounding theme of resilience. The power of her voice and the emotion that comes through her lyrics make you want to sit and listen to every word. Harkes’ lyrics tell stories of her life, sung through a big voice that’s often compared to Janis Joplin. Hearing Harkes sing is a powerful experience that grabs anyone within earshot.

D.L. Harrison

Sunday, Nov. 17

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

It’s Sunday Funday with 2016 Prescott Idol winner and 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge Winner D.L. Harrison, an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy, yet relaxing, rock and blues show.

Rick Busbea

Monday, Nov. 18

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Rick Busbea is back with his live jukebox for a fun Music Monday night. Take a stroll down memory lane as you request your favorites from decades of song choices in Busbea’s jukebox box that he performs live. Busbea plays a mix of classic rock, modern rock, country and originals.

KB’s Open Jam Night

Tuesday, Nov. 19

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

KB Bren hosts, and he’s switching it up this month from an Open Mic to an Open Jam. You’ll have to ask Bren when you get here exactly what the changes will be; he intends to put different musicians together to jam for at least a portion of the night.