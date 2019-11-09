OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Nov. 10
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Business didn't have to provide a refund

Originally Published: November 9, 2019 5:35 p.m.

Editor:

While we are prone to report undesirable practices by local businesses, it is equally important to recognize business practices and integrity.

This was the case when I recently required repair on my air conditioner that stopped working in the middle of the summer.

I contacted the local Cottonwood Metal Products, Inc., and the technician arrived promptly and fixed the unit.

Following a friendly chat, I paid for the required repair, an amount that I considered reasonable at the time.

On 10-8-19, I received a call from from the technician, who wanted to come back.

The technician gave me a refund for an unintentional overcharge. In short, the technician came by and presented me with a check, and, in addition, a gift card for Safeway.

Such business and professional integrity is indeed rare and I am only happy to alert this community that the above company is one of them.

Businesses like that need to be publically recognized.

Gilbert C. Pogany, Cottonwood

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Service with a smile and highest integrity
ABC Body Shop earns certification from Assured Performance
CTE training fast tracks Mingus grads to careers in auto repair industry
Black & White Ball highlights busy month at Big Park School
Verde Valley Women who Lead: Ruth Ellen Elinski

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News