Letter: Business didn't have to provide a refund
Editor:
While we are prone to report undesirable practices by local businesses, it is equally important to recognize business practices and integrity.
This was the case when I recently required repair on my air conditioner that stopped working in the middle of the summer.
I contacted the local Cottonwood Metal Products, Inc., and the technician arrived promptly and fixed the unit.
Following a friendly chat, I paid for the required repair, an amount that I considered reasonable at the time.
On 10-8-19, I received a call from from the technician, who wanted to come back.
The technician gave me a refund for an unintentional overcharge. In short, the technician came by and presented me with a check, and, in addition, a gift card for Safeway.
Such business and professional integrity is indeed rare and I am only happy to alert this community that the above company is one of them.
Businesses like that need to be publically recognized.
Gilbert C. Pogany, Cottonwood
