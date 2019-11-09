Letter: Business didn't have to provide a refund

Editor:

While we are prone to report undesirable practices by local businesses, it is equally important to recognize business practices and integrity.

This was the case when I recently required repair on my air conditioner that stopped working in the middle of the summer.

I contacted the local Cottonwood Metal Products, Inc., and the technician arrived promptly and fixed the unit.

Following a friendly chat, I paid for the required repair, an amount that I considered reasonable at the time.

On 10-8-19, I received a call from from the technician, who wanted to come back.

The technician gave me a refund for an unintentional overcharge. In short, the technician came by and presented me with a check, and, in addition, a gift card for Safeway.

Such business and professional integrity is indeed rare and I am only happy to alert this community that the above company is one of them.

Businesses like that need to be publically recognized.

Gilbert C. Pogany, Cottonwood