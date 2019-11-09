OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Letter: There must be alternatives to prescribed burns

Originally Published: November 9, 2019 5:38 p.m.

Editor:

On 10/21/19, Monday, at 3:30 p.m., I was entering a DMV office on 12th St. and viewed, to the north, a huge plume of smoke that filled the sky all the way down the Valley, past Camp Verde.

This was a so-called controlled burn south of Williams. It was terrible. It turned the sunlight on the ground into a brown golden light.

There has GOT to be a better way.

The Forest Service has announced many burns later. Surely, this material could be chipped and returned to the earth, rather than fired and sent into the air.

If chipping were used, many jobs could be created, our air would be better and the ground would benefit.

I wish the Forest Service would respond. I know they will say it’s to reduce fire danger. But it must be done in a friendlier way; what would it take to get this practice changed to a less hostile method?

The flags at the DMW were at half staff. I could only think they were in remembrance of our once-clean air.

On 10/22/19, at about 8:30 p.m., I happened to be out. You could taste the smoke in the air!

Pity those with respiratory problems!

Good weather for burnings means that smoke will settle in the valley, which doesn’t lift until noon the next day.

Eyes sting, nose burns, lungs ache. It’s pretty bleak.

10/23/19: A huge plume of smoke down the valley in the a.m. It could be awful.

Breathe easy,

Paul Woll, Cottonwood

