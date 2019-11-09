Letter: There must be alternatives to prescribed burns
Editor:
On 10/21/19, Monday, at 3:30 p.m., I was entering a DMV office on 12th St. and viewed, to the north, a huge plume of smoke that filled the sky all the way down the Valley, past Camp Verde.
This was a so-called controlled burn south of Williams. It was terrible. It turned the sunlight on the ground into a brown golden light.
There has GOT to be a better way.
The Forest Service has announced many burns later. Surely, this material could be chipped and returned to the earth, rather than fired and sent into the air.
If chipping were used, many jobs could be created, our air would be better and the ground would benefit.
I wish the Forest Service would respond. I know they will say it’s to reduce fire danger. But it must be done in a friendlier way; what would it take to get this practice changed to a less hostile method?
The flags at the DMW were at half staff. I could only think they were in remembrance of our once-clean air.
On 10/22/19, at about 8:30 p.m., I happened to be out. You could taste the smoke in the air!
Pity those with respiratory problems!
Good weather for burnings means that smoke will settle in the valley, which doesn’t lift until noon the next day.
Eyes sting, nose burns, lungs ache. It’s pretty bleak.
10/23/19: A huge plume of smoke down the valley in the a.m. It could be awful.
Breathe easy,
Paul Woll, Cottonwood
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Mingus Union H.S. opens 'Hope Center'
- Quick actions by nurse’s aide mininmizes damage in Sedona Winds fire
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- Deb Althouse resigns from Cottonwood City Council
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- University of Arizona to offer veterinary medicine program in Rimrock next year
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: