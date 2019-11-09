New business: Body Works Massage and Body Treatments
Here are three things to know about Body Works Massage and Body Treatments, which opened in Camp Verde in late September:
ONE
Proprietor Shayna Adkison has been a licensed massage therapist since 2003. Body Works Massage is Adkison’s first business.
Although she is the only massage therapist at Body Works Massage, Adkison hopes to add two or three more massage therapists, as well as additional products.
TWO
Body Works Massage offers a variety of massages, such as Swedish; custom; prenatal; lymphatic drainage; deep tissue; face and scalp; neck, back and shoulder; reflexology and foot, and trigger point therapy.
For a list of products and services, visit bodyworksmassagespa.com.
THREE
Body Works Massage offers appreciation discounts for military personnel, teachers, seniors and first responders: $10 off any 90-minute or two-hour massage, $5 off any 30-minute or one-hour massage.
Wednesday is Seniors’ Day, Thursday is Ladies’ Day.
Body Works Massage
Address: 452 Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily
Contact: 928-351-4880; bodyworks@bodyworksmassagespa.com; bodyworksmassagespa.com.
