Sun, Nov. 10
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

New business: Body Works Massage and Body Treatments

On Sept. 23, Shayna Adkison opened Body Works Massage and Treatments at 452 Finnie Flat Road, suite M in Camp Verde. Body Works Massage offers a variety of massages. For a list of products and services, visit bodyworksmassagespa.com. VVN/Bill Helm

Originally Published: November 9, 2019 6:03 p.m.

Here are three things to know about Body Works Massage and Body Treatments, which opened in Camp Verde in late September:

ONE

Proprietor Shayna Adkison has been a licensed massage therapist since 2003. Body Works Massage is Adkison’s first business.

Although she is the only massage therapist at Body Works Massage, Adkison hopes to add two or three more massage therapists, as well as additional products.

TWO

Body Works Massage offers a variety of massages, such as Swedish; custom; prenatal; lymphatic drainage; deep tissue; face and scalp; neck, back and shoulder; reflexology and foot, and trigger point therapy.

For a list of products and services, visit bodyworksmassagespa.com.

THREE

Body Works Massage offers appreciation discounts for military personnel, teachers, seniors and first responders: $10 off any 90-minute or two-hour massage, $5 off any 30-minute or one-hour massage.

Wednesday is Seniors’ Day, Thursday is Ladies’ Day.

Body Works Massage

Address: 452 Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily

Contact: 928-351-4880; bodyworks@bodyworksmassagespa.com; bodyworksmassagespa.com.

News