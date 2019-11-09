Obituary: Ervin L. Boren, 1935-2019

Ervin L. Boren passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 6, 2019. Ervin was born in Clarkdale, Arizona on April 7, 1935 to Ora Mae and Lester Boren.

In 1940, the family moved to Flagstaff where Ervin resided the remainder of his life. He attended Emerson Elementary School, Flagstaff Junior High, and was a class of 1954 Flagstaff High School graduate. On Sept. 26, 1957, Ervin married the love of his life, Gracie Mier.

After being married for 61 years Gracie passed away June 1, 2018. While in high school, Ervin excelled in football, basketball, and track, earning seven varsity letters. Ervin continued to stay very involved in local athletics: coaching, umpiring and working the press box at high school football games.

Ervin was active in the Town Jacks organization and was on the committee that made the NAU Sky Dome a reality. In July of 2019 Ervin was inducted into the Flagstaff Sports Hall of Fame.

Ervin served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 to 1959 actively, and from 1959 to 1963 inactively. Ervin was honorably discharged at the rank of Sargent (E-4). Ervin was a founding member of the Marine Corps League Charities and worked tirelessly for Toys for Tots and Wounded Marine Program.

For many years Ervin was an active member of the Flagstaff Sheriff’s Posse and served as captain 1970-1971. Ervin worked 38 years for Arizona Department of Transportation, starting as an Axeman and working his way up to District Engineer.

He was a self-taught engineer and in 1980 successfully passed the Arizona State Board of Technical Exams, becoming a registered Professional Engineer and Land Surveyor. Ervin is survived by his son, Victor (Lu Ellen); and daughter, Valerie (Russell); as well as three grandsons; and two granddaughters.

Services will be held at San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church. Holy Rosary will be on Nov. 15, 2019, at 7 p.m. and the Funeral Mass will be on Nov. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery with full military honors. A reception will follow at the Flagstaff VFW.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Marine League Charities, Inc. at P.O. Box 127, Flagstaff, AZ 86002.

