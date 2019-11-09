Obituary: Jerry G. Taylor, 1937-2019

Jerry G. Taylor passed away peacefully in his home on October 31, 2019, at the age of 81.

He leaves behind his beautiful wife, Carolyn, of 61 years, four children; Kent (Victoria), Kellie (Don), Allison (Eric) and Kristen; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his beloved dog, Clea; and more friends than one could count.

It is comforting to know he will join several cherished members of our family whose death preceded his, including his parents, Alan Taylor and Margaret Sowell; brother, Norm; two grandchildren, Erin and Jarrett; and one great-grandchild, Jett.

Jerry was born on November 16, 1937, in Detroit, Mich. He spent most of his childhood in Phoenix, Ariz., graduating from St. Mary’s High School, and later meeting the already mentioned love of his life, Carolyn, at ASU.

After a brief stint in California he brought his family back to Phoenix but sought out a more easy-going lifestyle for his family which eventually took them to the Verde Valley where they lived for 47 years.

Next to his family Jerry loved his community and it showed in the multitude of ventures he became involved in. To name a few: he served as the Mayor and Council member of the Town of Camp Verde; President and member of the Camp Verde Chamber of Commerce; worked with the Yavapai Apache Tribe and contributed to the building of Camp Verde’s first casino, Cliff Castle, from the ground up; and, one of his last and most treasured volunteer roles was serving on the Board of the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District.

He also loved singing (in both English and Spanish) at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Jerry always put others first - his selflessness was beyond reproach and he will live on in our hearts, thoughts, prayers, and laughs forever.

He worked hard every day of his life with his only respite being the occasional trip with his love to their favorite romantic spot - Tony’s on the Pier in Redondo Beach, Calif.

Following his wishes, there will not be a service, but there will be a “Bottoms Up to Jerry” Open House on November 16th (his birthday) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Robbie’s in Rimrock, 5155 North Dave Wingfield Rd, Rimrock, Ariz.

We would like to express sincere thanks to all those who helped care for Jerry over the last two years. Their passion, dedication, patience, laughing and crying was deeply appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jerry’s memory to: Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Department Auxiliary, 3420 E. Beaver Creek Rd., Rimrock, Arizona 86335; or East Valley Hospice, 1311 W. Chandler Blvd., #200, Chandler, AZ 85224.





