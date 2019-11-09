OFFERS
Obituary: Patricia Aline Donnell, died 2019

Originally Published: November 9, 2019 4:26 p.m.

Patricia Aline Donnelly, age 56, of Cottonwood, Ariz., passed away on November 3, 2019, in Cottonwood.

Affordable Burial and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

