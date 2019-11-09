Repurposed facility at medical center will house clinics

Verde Valley Medical Center staff and administration gathered at the newly renovated “Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group – Cottonwood” building last week.

New VVMC Chief Administrative Officer Ron Haase and others spoke to the gathered guests who toured the facilities after the ribbon cutting.

Haase took over for VVMC Chief Administrative Officer Carole Peet, who left the hospital last month, according to spokesman Sophia Pappa. The new building will bring together the hospital’s outpatient clinics to one location.

These clinics include Neurology, Urology, Center for Women, Primary Care, Medical Imaging, Orthopedics, Endocrinology, Internal Medicine, General Surgery and Gastroenterology.