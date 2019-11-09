OFFERS
Repurposed facility at medical center will house clinics

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week for a newly remodeled building that sits just to the south of Verde Valley Medical Center, which will house a number of outpatient services. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week for a newly remodeled building that sits just to the south of Verde Valley Medical Center, which will house a number of outpatient services. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
VVN photos/Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: November 9, 2019 6:55 p.m.

Verde Valley Medical Center staff and administration gathered at the newly renovated “Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group – Cottonwood” building last week.

New VVMC Chief Administrative Officer Ron Haase and others spoke to the gathered guests who toured the facilities after the ribbon cutting.

Haase took over for VVMC Chief Administrative Officer Carole Peet, who left the hospital last month, according to spokesman Sophia Pappa. The new building will bring together the hospital’s outpatient clinics to one location.

These clinics include Neurology, Urology, Center for Women, Primary Care, Medical Imaging, Orthopedics, Endocrinology, Internal Medicine, General Surgery and Gastroenterology.

photo

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week for a newly remodeled building that sits just to the south of Verde Valley Medical Center, which will house a number of outpatient services. The hospital's Chief Administrative Officer, Ron Hasse, was on hand to chat with those in attendance. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Contact
News