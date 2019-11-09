Several Vets Day events set to take place in valley

VERDE VALLEY — Here are some events scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11, in commemoration of Veterans Day.

COTTONWOOD

The Verde Valley Military Service Park, located in Garrison Park at Sixth Street and Mingus Avenue, will have all flags replaced on Veterans Day, Nov 11.

Beginning at noon, the five military service flags, POW/MIA flag and Arizona state flag will be replaced with new flags, and the American flag, presently flying, will be lowered and folded.

At 1 p.m., the main event will commence, beginning with the presentation of the new U.S. flag by the Camp Verde Cavalry, and the raising of same.

This will be followed by the long-awaited unveiling of the ‘Rosie the Riveter’ monument. Many Arizona ‘Rosies” will be on hand. We will also be unveiling the POW bench recently installed.

There will be two tables, one selling VVMSP challenge coins and providing information about donating and submitting inscription applications, and one selling raffle tickets for the “Rosie the Riveter” raffle (Drawing to be held at end of the event).

CLEAR CREEK

A ceremony to recognize all who served and continue to serve in the armed forces is set for 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at Clear Creek Cemetery, 2910 S. Old Church Road, east of Camp Verde, off of State Route 260. All are welcome.

MIDDLE VERDE CEMETERY

A ceremony to recognize veterans is set for 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at Middle Verde Cemetery, off of Reservation Loop Road. Hot dogs will be served.