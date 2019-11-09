OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Nov. 10
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Several Vets Day events set to take place in valley

Staff reports
Originally Published: November 9, 2019 7:56 p.m.

VERDE VALLEY — Here are some events scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11, in commemoration of Veterans Day.

COTTONWOOD

The Verde Valley Military Service Park, located in Garrison Park at Sixth Street and Mingus Avenue, will have all flags replaced on Veterans Day, Nov 11.

Beginning at noon, the five military service flags, POW/MIA flag and Arizona state flag will be replaced with new flags, and the American flag, presently flying, will be lowered and folded.

At 1 p.m., the main event will commence, beginning with the presentation of the new U.S. flag by the Camp Verde Cavalry, and the raising of same.

This will be followed by the long-awaited unveiling of the ‘Rosie the Riveter’ monument. Many Arizona ‘Rosies” will be on hand. We will also be unveiling the POW bench recently installed.

There will be two tables, one selling VVMSP challenge coins and providing information about donating and submitting inscription applications, and one selling raffle tickets for the “Rosie the Riveter” raffle (Drawing to be held at end of the event).

CLEAR CREEK

A ceremony to recognize all who served and continue to serve in the armed forces is set for 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at Clear Creek Cemetery, 2910 S. Old Church Road, east of Camp Verde, off of State Route 260. All are welcome.

MIDDLE VERDE CEMETERY

A ceremony to recognize veterans is set for 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, at Middle Verde Cemetery, off of Reservation Loop Road. Hot dogs will be served.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Verde Valley Military Service Park to unveil monument on Memorial Day weekend
Veterans Day is Tuesday; what does it mean?
Valley marks Veterans Day
8 things to do this weekend
Salute to Veterans<br><i>Fort Verde hosts flag retirement</i>

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News