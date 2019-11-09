State releases A-F school site scores

VERDE VALLEY — Education is about providing opportunities for children. Earning a good grade is only one of those opportunities.

That’s what Steve King, Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent said about the Arizona Department of Education’s recent release of its preliminary statewide A-to-F accountability scores for 2018-19.

Schools can appeal their grades until Nov. 15, according to the Arizona Department of Education website, azsbe.az.gov/f-school-letter-grades. Dec. 9-11, the state’s A-F Appeals Committee will review appeals.

“The state’s grading system is extremely limited in scope,” King said Thursday. “It’s a narrow definition and it does not encompass all the attributes and challenges of any school.”

A year ago, Cottonwood-Oak Creek realigned three of its schools into two K-8 schools. Because of that realignment, the Arizona Department of Education did not evaluate two of Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s four schools in its recently-released A-to-F accountability standards.

Cottonwood’s Mountain View Preparatory received a B, up from a C a year ago, while Cornville’s Oak Creek School received a C.

Year-to-year comparisons

Of the 16 public and charter schools in the Verde Valley and Sedona, only two received an A: charter schools Sedona Charter and Verde Valley Montessori. A year ago, Sedona Charter received a B, Verde Valley Montessori a year ago was a C school.

One school, South Verde Technology Magnet, received an F.

In between, four schools this year received a B, eight a C, and one a D.

Some schools saw improvement from last year, such as Beaver Creek, which improved its mark to a C from last year’s D.

Though the school’s administration is “excited that we are making progress in the eyes of the state accountability representatives,” Principal Katrina Sacco said that Beaver Creek does “not typically measure our success based on the letter grade system.”

“We push our students to be well rounded people, and [we] have high academic expectations for them every day,” Sacco said.

Camp Verde High School also improved from C to B, American Heritage Cottonwood improved from a D to a B, and Mingus Union from D in 2017-18 to this year’s C.

Despite the improved score, Mingus Union may appeal its 2018-19 grade, Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott said Thursday.

“We hope that we can get that grade bumped up into the B area,” Westcott said. “Even then, we’re not satisfied with a B.”

Two schools — American Heritage Camp Verde and Desert Star Community — stepped backward from a year ago. Camp Verde American Heritage went from a B to a C; Desert Star from a B to a D.

Accountability scores

A year ago, Clarkdale-Jerome successfully appealed a B score, as it was later changed to an A. This year, the school received a B, and has no plans to appeal, Superintendent Danny Brown said.

“Our overall proficiency score increased, but where we fell short was our growth scores, which account for 50 percent,” Brown said. “As we delve into the details, we will look to see how close students are moving up to the next level proficiency level. We want to ensure all students see improvements in the future.”

Brown also said that Clarkdale-Jerome also measures “relationships that our faculty and staff build and nurture with our students.”

“The CJSD faculty and staff provide a well-rounded education that includes many hands-on experiences and field trips that cannot be measured with an assessment,” Brown said. “I would put my faculty and staff up against anybody in the state of Arizona and I am proud to be a part of this district.”

Verde Valley/Sedona school report cards for 2018-19

Beaver Creek School District

Beaver Creek School, C

Camp Verde Unified School District

Camp Verde Elementary School, C

Camp Verde Middle School, C

Camp Verde High School, B

South Verde Technology Magnet, F

Clarkdale-Jerome School District

Clarkdale-Jerome School, B

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

Cottonwood Community School (did not receive grade)

Dr. Daniel Bright School (did not receive grade)

Mountain View Preparatory, B

Oak Creek School, C

Mingus Union High School District

Mingus Union High School, C

Sedona-Oak Creek School District

Sedona Red Rock Junior/Senior High School, C

West Sedona Elementary School, C

Sedona/Verde Valley charter schools

American Heritage Camp Verde, C

American Heritage Cottonwood, B

Desert Star Community School, D

Sedona Charter School, A

Verde Valley Montessori School, A