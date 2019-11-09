OFFERS
Student trauma a topic on Cottonwood-Oak Creek Board agenda

Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will discuss this approach, which Superintendent Steve King called Neurosequential modalities of treatment. VVN file photo

By Bill Helm
November 9, 2019

COTTONWOOD – There’s a therapeutic approach to working with students who have experienced trauma.

Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will discuss this approach, which Superintendent Steve King called Neurosequential modalities of treatment.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board’s Tuesday 5:30 p.m. study session and 6 p.m. regular meeting will be held at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agendas can be found at boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.

Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42

