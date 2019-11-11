Clarkdale Council to examine building code
The Town of Clarkdale’s building and zoning codes are both set to be discussed at the town’s regular Council meeting.
At Tuesday’s meeting, set for 6 p.m. in the former Men’s Lounge of the Clarkdale Clubhouse, a work session is scheduled regarding Chapter 7, which is the building segment of the town code. That’s followed by a resolution that will make changes part of the code.
The work session will consider updating the city code to match the 2018 International Code Council building codes and 2017 National Electrical Code. The council will also consider repealing conflicting ordinances and will focus on providing more "servability,” according to the agenda.
A discussion-only item on the agenda involves possible amendments to Chapter 11 of the town’s zoning code, which is devoted to design and site- plan review. One question the Council will ponder is whether design review, which tends to involve technical and regulatory and statutory requirements, would be more efficient if it were delegated to city staff, rather than the current procedure of relying on citizen design review board.
The Council will also discuss and possibly take action regarding opting into multi-district litigation in negotiating settlements with opioid manufacturers.
