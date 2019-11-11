Verde Valley Community Calendar: Nov. 1, 2019

Lutheran Church ‘Taste of Christmas’

CLARKDALE —Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church’s annual Taste of Christmas raises funds for charities and the Navajo Lutheran Mission. This year's event will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church, 330 Scenic Dr., Clarkdale.

There will be lefse, or Norwegian flatbread, to taste and to buy, as well as demonstrations on how to make the delicacy. Also available to taste and to purchase are breads, cookies, pies (whole and by-the-slice), pickles, candies, cakes, and other homemade goodies. Items will be raffled, including quilts. There will be ornaments, craft items and gently-used holiday items. Call 928-634-4102 for information.

Mountain High at Cottonwood Contra Dance

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Contra Dance welcomes the high energy, toe-tapping band, Mountain High, on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Clemenceau gymnasium, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Musicians are Ron Paul on keyboard, Jim Glish on guitar, and fiddlers Sonja Whisman, Kirah Bartelli and Billy Terrell.

You don’t need a partner or experience. All dances are taught and called and we go over the basic moves from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. with dancing until 10 p.m.

Anyone who can walk can contra. Admission is $10 for dancers, $7 for students. All Cottonwood-Oak Creek students are free with a paid adult.

Contra dance has some similarities to square dancing and English and Scottish folk dancing. You can see examples on YouTube.

Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can move in. Bring a snack to share if possible. Cottonwood Contra Dance is sponsored by the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music.

For more information, call 928-634-0486 or email sandy@ringsforever.com.

Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Library

CAMP VERDE – The next Music in the Stacks is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Camp Verde Community Library.

A free monthly concert series, Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are four-to-six different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

November’s concert features Kris Baldwin, Greg Perantoni, Christy Fisher, Gary Simpkins and Matt Fabritz.

These free concerts will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380. Hours are 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Good things at Beaver Creek School

RIMROCK – Fourth graders recently attended the water festival at Dead Horse State Park. This event is a part of Project Wet which provides speakers, curriculum, and activities for fourth grade students around the state.

On Oct. 23, Beaver Creek School hosted the first Student Showcase. Teachers and students showed all of the things they have been creating and working on during the school day. The Family Dollar Dinner Night kicked off the event. The school staff was thankful to form stronger connections with families.

The girls’ volleyball team went undefeated for the season, and won the Verde Valley championship. Jesica Kramme and Micca Martinez are the head coaches. The girls went on to place second in the small schools state championship.

Rick Miller spoke at the Verde Valley in service day about Kids at Hope. His words inspired a new commitment to the Kids at Hope philosophy.

Karin Ward organized a field trip for our eighth-grade students to learn about programming available at the Valley Academy in Cottonwood. They work with high schools to offer career and technical education.

A new floor scrubber is added to our capital expenditures this year. Thanks for showing it off, Gabe Leon, awesome Bobcat maintenance staff

Fall is a great time to be in Beaver Creek School District.

-- From the administrative staff at Beaver Creek School District

Great turkey giveaway COTTONWOOD –

The Old Town Mission is preparing for its annual Great Turkey Giveaway, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Old Town Mission’s goal is to collect at least 1,200 turkeys to be given to families and individuals in the community who otherwise would not have Thanksgiving dinner.

A $25 donation covers the cost of a holiday dinner box, complete with turkey or ham, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, rolls, produce and dessert.

For more information, contact Kellie Wilson, executive director at the Old Town Mission, at 928-634-7869. Old Town Mission is located at 116 E. Pinal St. in Cottonwood.

Cottonwood's 65th annual Christmas Parade

Cottonwood's 65th annual Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. This year’s theme is “Candyland” So put on your creative hats and whether you think of the children’s game or a candy fantasy or something even more creative, come and be a part of this truly hometown tradition! There will be floats, dancers, horses and much, much more.

Prizes are awarded for Best Parade Theme, Best Commercial Float, Best Community Spirit and Best Marching/Walking Groups.

Registration is ongoing. Nonprofit organization’s entries will be $20 and commercial will be $40.

You may pick up an application at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce offices, 849 Cove Parkway, Cottonwood, or go online to CottonwoodChamberAZ.org, where you may register and pay.

Registering online is faster and that is important because your position in the line-up is dependent on the order of registration.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Starting from the parking lot at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, it will travel east on Cherry Street, turn left on Main Street and continue north all the way into Old Town Cottonwood. Bundle up, bring your chairs, and experience a true home town Christmas Parade. There are floats, fancy cars including one covered with toys, mountain men in authentic dress, dogs, horses, pigs, lambs, dancers, old tractors, fire trucks and much, much more

Please contact Kristine Follett at Events@cottonwoodaz.org or call the Chamber of Commerce offices at 928-634-7593.

‘Christmas Thieves’ in Sedona

“Christmas Thieves” is a play set to be performed 10 times this December at the Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Rd., Sedona, off State Road 179. Performance dates are Dec. 5-14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

A radio host is preparing for the telethon performance that will keep his tiny polka station afloat. Unfortunately, the prize troupe of British actors he's hired has all fallen ill due to a dastardly combination of indigestible foreign meats. Two short radio plays, “Shadow: Joey's Christmas Story” and "Sherlock Holmes: The Adventure of the Christmas Bride” will also be performed.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for senior citizens and students. For information, email info@emersontheatercollaborative.org.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide starts Feb. 1

VERDE VALLEY – AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers in-person tax preparation help to anyone, free of charge.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program focuses on taxpayers who are 50 or older and are of low to middle income or cannot afford paid tax preparation.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide does both federal and state tax returns prepared and filed by IRS certified volunteers. Many individuals may miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer or call 1-888-227-7669.

Tax Season for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide starts Feb. 1.

Anyone, any age, can have their taxes prepared at one of three Verde Valley locations:

Camp Verde Senior Center, 263 Maryvale Dr.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Appointments and some walk-ins. Call 928 567-6356 for more information.

Verde Valley Senior Center, 500 Cherry Road, Cottonwood.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Appointments only. Call 928 634-5450 for more information.

Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road.

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Walk-in Only. Call 928-282-7714 for more information.

Clark Clubhouse guided tours

CLARKDALE – On Nov. 20 and Dec. 19, the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum will offer guided tours of the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse located in downtown Clarkdale.

Guided walking tours are handicap accessible and begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum building, located at 900 First North St., one block north of the red caboose.

Allow two hours for the tour, also bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress for the weather. There is no charge for the tour, however contributions to support the program are appreciated.



Reservations are required for groups of 10 or more and can be made by contacting info@clarkdalemuseum.org or 928-649-1196.

Reservations are not required but are appreciated. The educational program, held in partnership with the Town of Clarkdale, provides an introduction to Clarkdale’s history and focuses upon the structures in its historic district.

The community of Clarkdale was developed by copper king William Andrews Clark in 1912, to provide housing and services for his United Verde Copper Co. mine and smelter operations employees and their families. It was built during the City Beautiful movement and is one of the only planned community developments of the early 1900s remaining in Arizona.



For more information, visit clarkdalemuseum.org.

Fierce love project

CAMP VERDE – The Town of Camp Verde has partnered with AlphaMom and Friends to host a series of informative, interactive, dog-related activities on Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30.

The Fierce Love Project’s inaugural events will be held in Room 305 of Camp Verde’s Community Center, located at 51 Hollamon St. There will be two sessions each day, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

On Nov. 16, nail trimming and boy/energy work for dogs and people will also be available. On Nov. 23, enjoy a roundtable with animal control and animal communication. On Nov. 30, enjoy the Dancing with Dogs feature, and a book exchange.

A toy exchange will take place at each event, where you can bring toys rejected by your dog and trade for a different toy. There also will be a book exchange and raffles. All events are free. Well-behaved, non-aggressive, leashed dogs who enjoy socializing are invited to join in on the fun.

The Fierce Love Project is the culmination of AlphaMom’s life’s work, as chronicled in her memoir, Fierce Love. She is determined to make this world a better place for pups by helping people rethink and redefine the relationships they have with their canine kids.

Visit FierceLovethebook.com for more information about the Fierce Love Project. You can also contact Town of Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 928-554-0828.

Help with housing and more at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE – Once a month, Camp Verde Community Library and Yavapai Outreach host Help with Housing and More, where you can meet one-on-one with knowledgeable representatives from area agencies and receive help with housing, healthcare, food, employment assistance, birth certificates and other important documents.

Yavapai Outreach includes representatives from the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, U.S.VETS, Veterans Affairs, Catholic Charities, Stepping Stones, Goodwill, Veterans Resource Center and other agencies whose mission is to end homelessness in Yavapai County.

These representatives work together to help you navigate community resources and get the help you need.

This service will continue for the next two months on the second Friday, on Dec. 13 and Jan. 10.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, just off of Montezuma Castle Highway.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380. The Camp Verde Community Library is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Celebration of Christmas

COTTONWOOD – Remember when Christmas was a season of pure enchantment, toy land fantasies and winter wonderlands? Remember when it was a time of hope, of new beginnings? A time of angels announcing glad tidings of great joy to shepherds in a field and wise men following a star to bring gifts to heaven's Child? It's not just a memory.

The tradition continues as EF Productions presents the 25th annual Celebration of Christmas.

This theatrical Broadway-style Christmas production is a story where a little angel is sent to earth to help show Eliza, a lonely and hopeless street lady, along with her friends, the true meaning of Christmas.

Set in old England, it is a cross between ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’

Celebration of Christmas has a cast and crew of more than 100 people, a live orchestra, exciting original and traditional music, beautiful costumes, a winter wonderland with snow, life-sized toy parade, exotic animals including camels, spectacular lighting, and special effects.

With new music and scenes, audiences of all ages will enjoy Celebration of Christmas.

The show runs Friday, Dec. 6 through Monday, Dec. 9. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday.

With multiple levels of seating, Celebration of Christmas is affordable for anyone. Tickets for ages 4 and older are $6-$23 for general admission and reserved seats. Children 3 and younger are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Tickets are available through the box office, over the phone 888-71-TICKETS, or at efproductions.org.

Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. Tickets are an additional $2 at the door on the day of the show. The doors will open one hour before each performance.

Everyone is asked to bring a new toy gift donation to give at the door to benefit local foster children for Christmas.

Come experience this musical journey, as a little angel guides your heart back to the true meaning of Christmas. Let the fantasy and spirit of the season delight you and your family with live animals, fantasy parades, toys that come to life and a pilgrimage to Bethlehem to meet the true Reason for the Season.

For more information, call EF Productions at 928-634-3034, ext. 102 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. EF Productions is located at 1580 E. Fir Street in Cottonwood, one block west of Mingus Union High School.

NARTA raffle benefits local charities

Class 47 of the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy is sponsoring a 50/50 raffle to raise money for several Arizona charities, including Yavapai Silent Witness, Boys and Girls Club of Arizona, Arizona Special Olympics, Yavapai College Foundation, and the Shadows Foundation.



Tickets can be purchased at NARTA, located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. #29 in Prescott. Hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Or call/text Daniel at 928-651-9803.

The raffle will be held on Nov. 21. Winner does not need to be present. The time of the raffle will be announced on the NARTA Facebook page.

Class 47 will also raffle a Ruger AR-556 rifle. Raffle are $10 for one ticket, $20 for three tickets.

For more information, visit facebook.com/NARTA47.

Analyzing life’s-end priorities

SEDONA – Finishing strong, and putting your priorities first at life’s end will be the focus of four discussions at the Sedona Public Library facilitated by the Northern Arizona Chapter of Compassion and Choices.

The public is invited to attend from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 in the Si Birch Community Room of the Sedona Public Library, located at 3250 White Bear Road.

Barbara Coombs Lee, president of Compassion and Choices, has written a book full of candid, helpful advice for people navigating the final stage of their lives.



An RN, attorney, activist and administrator, Lee was crucial to the passage in Oregon of the first right-to-die legislation. Today, Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) is possible in nine states, but not in Arizona.

Registration is not required for these discussions. Books will be available for purchase at the meetings.

For more information, email Leesa@choicesarizona.org.

Cash for College Scholarship Awareness night in Clarkdale

CLARKDALE —The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County and Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona have partnered with Yavapai College to present the annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night at Yavapai College’s Clarkdale campus.

Local students, their families, and educators are invited to learn more about the opportunities for community college, traditional four-year universities, and vocational certifications which includes the non-traditional student who is returning to college.

This event will take place from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus, Community Room Building M., 1st Floor. Yavapai College’s Verde campus is located at 601 Black Hills Dr. in Clarkdale.

This event is free and open to the public, there is no need to register.

Arizona Community Foundation staff, as well as scholarship providers, will be available to answer questions.

Contact Jennifer Perry at 928-399-7218 or JPerry@azfoundation.org for more information.

Live Well Arizona

COTTONWOOD —Vitalyst Health Foundation and the Arizona Partnership for Healthy Communities have selected five new projects to form the 2019-20 Live Well Arizona Incubator cohort.

According to a press release from Vitalyst, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District is one of those five projects.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek, the press release stated, is “working to secure a viable future for youth and community to grow future leaders who want to remain in the Verde Valley.”

Cottonwood-Oak Creek students, the release stated, “need a vision for themselves and their community despite current economic hardship and poverty.”

Acting on a large body of research that the greatest predictor of differences in health and well-being is zip code, Vitalyst Health Foundation and the Arizona Partnership for Healthy Communities have partnered for the incubator to help stimulate geographically-based health improvement across Arizona.

For more information, visit vitalysthealth.org.

Help with housing and more

CAMP VERDE – Once a month, Camp Verde Community Library and Yavapai Outreach hosts ‘Help with Housing and More.’

The gathering, according to a news release from the Camp Verde library, is an opportunity to meet one-to-one with knowledgeable representatives from area agencies and get help with housing, healthcare, food, employment assistance, birth certificates and other important documents.

Yavapai Outreach includes representatives from the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, U.S.VETS, Veterans Affairs, Catholic Charities, Stepping Stones, Goodwill, Veterans Resource Center and other agencies whose mission is to end homelessness in Yavapai County.

For more information about ‘Help with Housing and More,’ visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380. Hours are 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Cottonwood library hosts free parenting workshop

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Public Library hosts free parenting workshop from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.

Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S. 6th St.

Brain Time is a fun, interactive setting where parents or caregivers learns with their children. This workshop follows a basic library-style story time format, but includes one-on-one time for the parent/caregiver and child to work and play together.

According to a news release from the Cottonwood Public Library, Brain Time utilizes Carrington Brain Research’s patented Brain Box learning system.

Help prepare your child’s brain for school. Brain Time, for children birth to 3 years of age, includes free materials and gifts for attending.

To register, call Family Education & Support Services at 928-443-1991 ext. 2040 or email FESSyavapai@arizonaschildren.org.

Mark your calendar for our upcoming Brain Time sessions: Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.

Interfaith Thanksgiving worship service

COTTONWOOD – The public is invited to an Interfaith Thanksgiving Worship Service from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Mountain View United Methodist Church, located at 901 S. 12th St. in Cottonwood.

Mountain View United Methodist Church offers worship through a variety of lenses. After worship, talk with the participants over pumpkin pie and cider.

Please bring non-perishable food items to be distributed through Cottonwood’s Old Town Mission or a monetary offering to assist local homeless people. If donating money, make checks payable to Verde Valley Homeless Coalition

Email susankayejones@gmail.com for more information.

County hiring director for pretrial treatment program

PRESCOTT — The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office has announced a call for bids for a managed care coordinator for the office’s new Pretrial Diversion Program.

The purpose of the Pretrial Diversion Program will be to provide an alternative method to hold low level offenders—whose offense has a nexus to substance abuse — accountable for violations of the law through participation in an evidence-based education or treatment program that targets factors related to recidivism.

The program is intended to effectively redirect limited criminal justice resources, bring about participants’ rehabilitation, and give rise to safer communities. The program will divert criminal cases from formal court proceedings and allow for the dismissal of charges if it is successfully completed.

The request for proposals for the position, the scope of work and the draft contract can be found on the Yavapai County Bids Homepage, yavapai.us/bids.or on the County Attorney’s website, found here: bit.ly/3553SGH

The deadline for the submission of sealed bids is 1:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15.

Sealed proposals will be received either by hand, U.S. Postal Service, or other carrier by the Board of Supervisors of Yavapai County in the office of the Clerk of the Board, Room 310, Administrative Services Building, 1015 Fair Street, Prescott, Ariz., 86305.

No bids will be accepted after 1:30 p.m., according to the official clock in that office. The bids will be publicly opened and bidders announced at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Room 308 in the Administrative Services Building in Prescott.

-- Jason W. Brooks

Caregiver support group

COTTONWOOD — A caregiver support group, hosted by the Northern Arizona Council of Governments and the Area Agency on Aging, meets each Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The groups supports family caregivers in order to learn about more resources and find peer support from other caregivers.

The group meets at A Caring Place Adult Day Center, 203 Candy Lane, Suite 12 A and B, Cottonwood. There are no dues or fees; all ages are welcome.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market plans for fall season

CAMP VERDE – The Verde Valley Farmers’ Market is held each summer because much of its locally-grown produce is summer in nature.

But the market has announced its fall season, which will be held Saturdays through Nov. 16.

The Verde Valley Farmers’ Market’s fall season will be open from 9 a.m. until noon. Saturdays at the ramada next to Fort Verde State Historic Park, located on Hollamon Street in Camp Verde. The fall market begins two weeks after the final Saturday of the summer market season, Market Manager Jane Davie said.

The market also celebrated its 16-year anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 5, recognizes Davie, as well as founders Denise Gould and Diane Scantlebury.

Come say thank you and have a free root beer float cupcake while they last, as well as coffee, music, and the best produce shopping in the Valley.

For more information, contact Jane Davie at 928-634-7077. Or visit the market’s Facebook page.

-- Bill Helm

American Legion to sponsor turkey shoot

Camp Verde American Legion Post 93 will sponsor a turkey shoot from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

The turkey shoot will be held off SR 169 less than two miles from I-17.

Exit I-17 and head west onto SR 169. Drive one mile off exit and shoot is on your right, at No. 96 Prescott Forest Road 3/4 mile in. Plenty of signs, so take the family out for the day and remember that anyone can buy a turkey, so why not win one?

You may enter any category as many times as you like. Five shooting categories, including .22 for boys and girls ages 6-12: pistol, shotgun, muzzleloader and center fire rifle for the rest. Prizes include cash, meats and shooting items. Raffle for weapons, and shooting supplies.

Vendors will be on hand to sell shooting accessories, and lunch will be available. Plenty of parking, 400 or more. For pre-registration packet or for more information, contact Wayne Treptow at 602-781-8025.

Meet author of Tuzigoot book

CLARKDALE — Meet and Greet the Author Rod Timanus to chat about his book, "Images of America -Tuzigoot National Monument" at the Clarkdale Historical Society Museum, 900 First North St. in Downtown Clarkdale, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Books are available for purchase and autographing in the museum, along with prizes . Call 928-649-1198 for information.

Golf fundraiser for kids

CORNVILLE — The 13th Annual Tee Off for Tots Classic is a fun golf tournament to help support the efforts of the local Toys for Tots campaign.

The tournament is set for Saturday, Nov. 16, 11a.m. at Agave Highlands Golf Course in Cornville.

Funds received will be used to purchase toys for the children in need in cases where there aren’t collect toys enough for all ages. All monies and toys stay here in the valley. Tournament prizes, raffle items and a silent auction that includes trips, game tickets, are just some of the awesome items.

This is a scramble-format tournament with an entry fee is $75. That fee includes lunch, a cart fee, practice balls and a golfer’s goodie bag.

The Larry Green dealerships are offering a car for a hole-in-one winner.

Registration forms are at Agave Highlands Golf Course and online at cottonwood-az.toysfortots.org or by calling 928-853-3611.

Healing services day in Sedona

CORNVILLE — The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley announces its annual Healing Services Day.

Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., this free community service event will take place at the Sedona Posse Grounds HUB located at 525B Posse Grounds Road, Sedona.

Local practitioners will be offering a variety of free holistic healing modalities to individuals experiencing anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, PTSD or moral injury. Attendees will have an opportunity to receive three 30-minute treatments on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, visit the coalition’s website, found at bit.ly/hsd122019 or the Facebook event page called “Healing Services Day,” or contact Laura Schappert at laura@returntobeing.com or 602-931-5611.

Book discussion at Sedona Library

SEDONA — What is the difference between “patient-centered” and “patient-driven” treatment? This question and more are introduced and discussed in Lee's book which is about putting priorities in place at life's end.

An activist, RN, attorney and president of Compassion and Choices, Barbara Coombs Lee penned the book “Finish Strong,” which will be the subject of a small group discussion. The discussion will take place in the Sedona Public Library Quiet Room, Monday, Nov. 18, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Additional meetings are Dec. 2 and 16.

Topics include talking about death, overtreatment, hospice, advocacy, advance directives and hope/heroism. Registration is not required and copies of the book will be for sale. Compassion & Choices Northern Arizona can be reached at leesa@choicesarizona.org.