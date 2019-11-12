Cottonwood Main Street road work planned over next two weeks

COTTONWOOD -- The City of Cottonwood's Utility Department will be replacing a water line and service crossings along Main Street, near Old Town, over the next two weeks.

Main Street, between Willard and Eighth streets, will be subject to traffic control, which could change daily, depending on the needs of the work.

All who must use this roadway are asked to exercise caution and obey all traffic control signs when in the area.

Questions can be directed to Chris Biggs at cbiggs@cottonwoodaz.gov or 928- 340-2772.