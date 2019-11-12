Cottonwood Main Street road work planned over next two weeks
Staff report
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 11:22 a.m.
COTTONWOOD -- The City of Cottonwood's Utility Department will be replacing a water line and service crossings along Main Street, near Old Town, over the next two weeks.
Main Street, between Willard and Eighth streets, will be subject to traffic control, which could change daily, depending on the needs of the work.
All who must use this roadway are asked to exercise caution and obey all traffic control signs when in the area.
Questions can be directed to Chris Biggs at cbiggs@cottonwoodaz.gov or 928- 340-2772.
Most Read
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Mingus Union H.S. opens 'Hope Center'
- ‘Glamping’ plan application withdrawn
- Cornville development meeting set for Tuesday
- Cottonwood man allegedly sexually assaulted girl
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- University of Arizona to offer veterinary medicine program in Rimrock next year
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: