TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Nov. 12
Cottonwood PD Q & A: Neighborhood Officer Kiedi Dever

In her CW7 neighborhood patrol emphasis, Cottonwood Officer Kiedi Dever already has held Block Watch meetings with some of the citizens in her designated neighborhood and has further made herself known to residents through the department’s Safe Shopper Program. Photo courtesy Cottonwood PD.

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 10:35 a.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first in a series of Q & A articles from Cottonwood Police officers, who are attempting to engage the public more as part of neighborhood policing.

The Cottonwood Police Department has created a Neighborhood Officer Program that divides the city into nine distinct “neighborhoods.” The objective of the Neighborhood Officer Program is to identify community issues, concerns, problems and crime trends which have long term quality of life issues.

The Neighborhood Officer will act as a liaison between the Police Department, the community, and a variety of city agencies as necessary to address problems and reduce criminal activity.

The Neighborhood Officer responsibilities:

• Take primary “ownership” and identify and address crime issues within their assigned neighborhood.

• Assist with public education, crime prevention, and neighborhood-specific problems and help with the coordination of other city services.

• Track neighborhood problems and crimes that affect the overall quality of life in a neighborhood and require repeated police response.

You can contact your Neighborhood Officer via email on the Cottonwood Police Department’s web page under “Find Your Neighborhood Officer.”

Cottonwood Officer Kiedi Dever is responsible for the CW7 neighborhood, which basically encompasses the area along State Route 260 from Thousand Trails to Fir Street, Elm Street and the 16th Street areas.

Here are four questions Officer Dever answered:

What steps will you take to learn about the neighborhood to which you are assigned and what will you do to make sure the people in this neighborhood know you?

Officer Dever: I have Block Watch with some of the citizens. I have introduced myself when getting business owners signed up for the Safe Shopper Program.

How much time will you be able to invest in interfacing with your assigned neighborhood on a weekly basis? What are your priorities with how you use your time in the neighborhood policing program?

Officer Dever: I patrol my area on a daily basis. I also let them know I am the officer in charge of the area and provide them with my contact information.

What do you want the people and businesses in the neighborhood to which you are assigned to know about you?

Officer Dever: I enjoy my job. If they feel they need assistance and believe I can assist, please contact me.

What are the most obvious needs you see about the neighborhood to which you are assigned? What is your plan to help this neighborhood meet those needs?

Officer Dever: I believe I need more police presence in the area, however due to the diligence of other officers and I, the graffiti and ongoing issues in the area have slowed down significantly. The speeders in the neighborhoods, along with criminal damage (egging of vehicles) which have occurred are hard to be on top of 24/7. More patrolling in the evening I believe may help, along with citizen’s help in calling when the incidents are happening.

