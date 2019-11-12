Editorial: State school grades do count; being average does not cut it

In education, grades matter.

It’s always been that way.

The worst nightmare for any kid is coming home with a lousy report card.

Grades are the measuring stick between excellence and failure with the varying degrees of average falling in-between.

That being said, it comes across as rather disingenuous that the very system the education establishment uses to measure the success of its students is downplayed when it comes to the Arizona Department of Education’s A-to-F accountability scores for individual schools in the state.

Some have offered the opinion that schools should not be graded in the same manner as students.

Others have dismissed the mediocre grades they have received from the state by saying they don’t measure their school’s success based on a letter-grade system.

Still others have criticized the grading system as being limited in scope with a narrow definition of how school success should be measured.

If the shoe was on the other foot and it was the student or parents making these claims about the grade they received, they’d likely be told to quit making excuses, buckle down and do better next time.

The same should apply to the schools in the Verde Valley.

This year, pending appeals of the grades issued to local schools by the Arizona Department of Education, there is really not much to brag about. According to ADE, Verde Valley schools are average. C’s were the norm for most schools in the Verde Valley. Mediocrity prevailed.

Only two schools in the Verde Valley -- Sedona Charter School and the Verde Valley Montessori School – received A’s in this cycle of school grading. One, South Verde Technology Magnet in Camp Verde, received an F. A handful of local schools received B grades, one got a D and the rest earned C’s, according to the ADE measuring stick.

Collectively, that’s not good enough.

Schools do have the option of appealing their preliminary grade they received last week and those who believe they deserve a closer look should pursue that option. Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott, for example, said the Cottonwood-based high school likely will push to have its C grade elevated to a B. To his credit, Westcott added that, “Even then, we’re not satisfied with a B.”

Clarkdale-Jerome School succeeded in elevating a B grade to an A last year through the ADE appeals process. This year, Superintendent Danny Brown said his school will not challenge the B it received. He noted that while Clarkdale-Jerome students saw improvement in proficiency, they fell short in terms of growth over last year’s scores. In other words, it’s tough to improve on an A.

“As we delve into the details,” said Brown, “we will look to see how close students are moving up to the next proficiency level. We want to ensure all students see improvements in the future.”

No excuses at Clarkdale-Jerome. That’s refreshing, as is the dedication to making it better next year.

Those should be the marching orders for every school in the Verde Valley.