OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: 750 coats distributed to school children

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 9:42 a.m.

Editor:

The Yavapai County Education Service Agency (YCESA) was fortunate to be part of a partnership led by Brad Wright of Pinnacle Financial Services, Kari Reilly of Foothills Bank, and Lions from the Prescott Noon Lions Club and the Prescott Valley Early Bird Club in distributing 108 boxes of coats – boys and girls, multiple sizes – to 27 district and charter schools throughout Yavapai County.

Thanks to the following sponsors for donating funds, services, or product: Ocean Blue Car Wash, Legacy Roofing, Pronghorn Foundation, Walmart, Mandalay Homes, Engrained Cabinetry, Rummel Eye Care, Yavapai Plumbing and Heating, Orchard Ranch RV, and the Prescott Kiwanis Club.

The Prescott Noon Lioness Club also donated several boxes of scarfs, winter caps, gloves, and mittens, many were hand made by club members.

The giveaway event was held at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Thanks to all who participated and helped keep our kids warm this winter. Special thanks to YCESA staff members Jenn Nelson, Anthonette Garcia, and Jenn Miller who worked so hard to support the event.

Tim Carter

Yavapai County School Superintendent

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Helping others stay warm this winter
Filing deadline for school board elections Aug. 8
New mission, new name for schools office
Community collects 60,000 diapers for babies
Bashas' receives Foundation philanthropy award

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News