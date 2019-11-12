Letter: 750 coats distributed to school children

Editor:

The Yavapai County Education Service Agency (YCESA) was fortunate to be part of a partnership led by Brad Wright of Pinnacle Financial Services, Kari Reilly of Foothills Bank, and Lions from the Prescott Noon Lions Club and the Prescott Valley Early Bird Club in distributing 108 boxes of coats – boys and girls, multiple sizes – to 27 district and charter schools throughout Yavapai County.

Thanks to the following sponsors for donating funds, services, or product: Ocean Blue Car Wash, Legacy Roofing, Pronghorn Foundation, Walmart, Mandalay Homes, Engrained Cabinetry, Rummel Eye Care, Yavapai Plumbing and Heating, Orchard Ranch RV, and the Prescott Kiwanis Club.

The Prescott Noon Lioness Club also donated several boxes of scarfs, winter caps, gloves, and mittens, many were hand made by club members.



The giveaway event was held at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Thanks to all who participated and helped keep our kids warm this winter. Special thanks to YCESA staff members Jenn Nelson, Anthonette Garcia, and Jenn Miller who worked so hard to support the event.

Tim Carter

Yavapai County School Superintendent