Letter: 750 coats distributed to school children
Editor:
The Yavapai County Education Service Agency (YCESA) was fortunate to be part of a partnership led by Brad Wright of Pinnacle Financial Services, Kari Reilly of Foothills Bank, and Lions from the Prescott Noon Lions Club and the Prescott Valley Early Bird Club in distributing 108 boxes of coats – boys and girls, multiple sizes – to 27 district and charter schools throughout Yavapai County.
Thanks to the following sponsors for donating funds, services, or product: Ocean Blue Car Wash, Legacy Roofing, Pronghorn Foundation, Walmart, Mandalay Homes, Engrained Cabinetry, Rummel Eye Care, Yavapai Plumbing and Heating, Orchard Ranch RV, and the Prescott Kiwanis Club.
The Prescott Noon Lioness Club also donated several boxes of scarfs, winter caps, gloves, and mittens, many were hand made by club members.
The giveaway event was held at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Thanks to all who participated and helped keep our kids warm this winter. Special thanks to YCESA staff members Jenn Nelson, Anthonette Garcia, and Jenn Miller who worked so hard to support the event.
Tim Carter
Yavapai County School Superintendent
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Mingus Union H.S. opens 'Hope Center'
- ‘Glamping’ plan application withdrawn
- Cornville development meeting set for Tuesday
- Cottonwood man allegedly sexually assaulted girl
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- University of Arizona to offer veterinary medicine program in Rimrock next year
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: