Letter: Cottonwood needs to plan now to avoid gridlock in Old Town

Editor:

Does Cottonwood intend to repeat what has happened in Sedona? For many years the Sedona Chamber of Commerce has promoted tourism. Now Sedona has gridlock on their roads during peak seasons and holiday weekends. Short-term vacation rentals have priced families out of the housing market. School enrollment has plummeted and this year they were unable to form a Little League.

The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce has also promoted tourism for years but now plans to ramp up these efforts. Meanwhile Cottonwood gets rave reviews from tourists with whom I’ve spoken and was recently featured in a Trip Advisor article about Six Charming Old Towns in America. Word of mouth and national publications are doing the advertising for us. Cottonwood needs to plan for the coming increase in tourists so we can avoid the Sedona experience

More parking will be essential. Old Town spaces are already filled on weekends but space is available at the nearby schools. A CATS bus could bring the tourists down and up Willard St. Initiating paid parking in Old Town at the same time would create an incentive to use the school lots.

Yes, the tourists are coming. Let’s prepare and avoid gridlock in Old Town.

Bob and Kristen Rothrock

Cottonwood