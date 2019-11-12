OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Cottonwood needs to plan now to avoid gridlock in Old Town

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 9:45 a.m.

Editor:

Does Cottonwood intend to repeat what has happened in Sedona? For many years the Sedona Chamber of Commerce has promoted tourism. Now Sedona has gridlock on their roads during peak seasons and holiday weekends. Short-term vacation rentals have priced families out of the housing market. School enrollment has plummeted and this year they were unable to form a Little League.

The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce has also promoted tourism for years but now plans to ramp up these efforts. Meanwhile Cottonwood gets rave reviews from tourists with whom I’ve spoken and was recently featured in a Trip Advisor article about Six Charming Old Towns in America. Word of mouth and national publications are doing the advertising for us. Cottonwood needs to plan for the coming increase in tourists so we can avoid the Sedona experience

More parking will be essential. Old Town spaces are already filled on weekends but space is available at the nearby schools. A CATS bus could bring the tourists down and up Willard St. Initiating paid parking in Old Town at the same time would create an incentive to use the school lots.

Yes, the tourists are coming. Let’s prepare and avoid gridlock in Old Town.

Bob and Kristen Rothrock

Cottonwood

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cottonwood Chamber outlines plans to beef up tourism marketing
The Sweet Spot: Sustainable tourism seeks to strike balance between quality of life and robust economy in Sedona
Chamber gets tourism grant
Cottonwood Chamber inks new contract with city
New business directory for Camp Verde

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News