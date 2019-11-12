Letter: Cottonwood needs to plan now to avoid gridlock in Old Town
Editor:
Does Cottonwood intend to repeat what has happened in Sedona? For many years the Sedona Chamber of Commerce has promoted tourism. Now Sedona has gridlock on their roads during peak seasons and holiday weekends. Short-term vacation rentals have priced families out of the housing market. School enrollment has plummeted and this year they were unable to form a Little League.
The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce has also promoted tourism for years but now plans to ramp up these efforts. Meanwhile Cottonwood gets rave reviews from tourists with whom I’ve spoken and was recently featured in a Trip Advisor article about Six Charming Old Towns in America. Word of mouth and national publications are doing the advertising for us. Cottonwood needs to plan for the coming increase in tourists so we can avoid the Sedona experience
More parking will be essential. Old Town spaces are already filled on weekends but space is available at the nearby schools. A CATS bus could bring the tourists down and up Willard St. Initiating paid parking in Old Town at the same time would create an incentive to use the school lots.
Yes, the tourists are coming. Let’s prepare and avoid gridlock in Old Town.
Bob and Kristen Rothrock
Cottonwood
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Mingus Union H.S. opens 'Hope Center'
- ‘Glamping’ plan application withdrawn
- Cornville development meeting set for Tuesday
- Cottonwood man allegedly sexually assaulted girl
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- University of Arizona to offer veterinary medicine program in Rimrock next year
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: