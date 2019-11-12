Letter: Main Street the ‘heart and soul’ of Camp Verde

Editor:

The Northern Symposium sounds exciting. It should be a very informative event and a proud day for Camp Verde.

Fortunately, you can highlight Camp Verde’s stellar growth potential and progressive ideas for the future. But unfortunately, driving through our cute little town shows lack of stellar growth and progressive ideas to renovate and/or tear down unsightly dilapidate buildings.

Years and years have gone by with unsightly vacant buildings in disrepair as a result of age and neglect.

Why will you tout our outlying land opportunities to outsiders yet not maintain what we already have, or can have, right in town?

Will you drive the visitors through town and show off the heart of our city? If so, wouldn’t the city administrators be embarrassed? You all work right in the heart of town and must be aware of how neglected and sad Main Street looks.

Just my thoughts after living here eight-plus years and watching outlying growth that is wonderful but please don’t neglect the heart and soul of our town: Main Street.

Cheryl Cassady

Camp Verde