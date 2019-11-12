OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Nov. 12
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Main Street the ‘heart and soul’ of Camp Verde

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 9:44 a.m.

Editor:

The Northern Symposium sounds exciting. It should be a very informative event and a proud day for Camp Verde. 

Fortunately, you can highlight Camp Verde’s stellar growth potential and progressive ideas for the future. But unfortunately, driving through our cute little town shows lack of stellar growth and progressive ideas to renovate and/or tear down unsightly dilapidate buildings.

Years and years have gone by with unsightly vacant buildings in disrepair as a result of age and neglect.

Why will you tout our outlying land opportunities to outsiders yet not maintain what we already have, or can have, right in town?

Will you drive the visitors through town and show off the heart of our city? If so, wouldn’t the city administrators be embarrassed? You all work right in the heart of town and must be aware of how neglected and sad Main Street looks. 

Just my thoughts after living here eight-plus years and watching outlying growth that is wonderful but please don’t neglect the heart and soul of our town: Main Street. 

Cheryl Cassady

Camp Verde

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Jackie Baker seeks election as Camp Verde mayor
WATCH: Camp Verdeans express themselves at Anti-Talent Show fundraiser
Camp Verde Town Council Q&A Round 3: Robin Whatley
Charlie German seeks re-election as Camp Verde mayor
German, Baker square off for Camp Verde Mayor seat

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News