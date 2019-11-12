Letter: Main Street the ‘heart and soul’ of Camp Verde
Editor:
The Northern Symposium sounds exciting. It should be a very informative event and a proud day for Camp Verde.
Fortunately, you can highlight Camp Verde’s stellar growth potential and progressive ideas for the future. But unfortunately, driving through our cute little town shows lack of stellar growth and progressive ideas to renovate and/or tear down unsightly dilapidate buildings.
Years and years have gone by with unsightly vacant buildings in disrepair as a result of age and neglect.
Why will you tout our outlying land opportunities to outsiders yet not maintain what we already have, or can have, right in town?
Will you drive the visitors through town and show off the heart of our city? If so, wouldn’t the city administrators be embarrassed? You all work right in the heart of town and must be aware of how neglected and sad Main Street looks.
Just my thoughts after living here eight-plus years and watching outlying growth that is wonderful but please don’t neglect the heart and soul of our town: Main Street.
Cheryl Cassady
Camp Verde
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
- Mingus Union H.S. opens 'Hope Center'
- ‘Glamping’ plan application withdrawn
- Cornville development meeting set for Tuesday
- Cottonwood man allegedly sexually assaulted girl
- Arrest made in murder of man found in Oak Creek Canyon
- University of Arizona to offer veterinary medicine program in Rimrock next year
- State will no longer issue marijuana cards as of Dec. 1
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- PANT Search Warrant results in the arrest of eight people in Cottonwood
- Developers target Cornville for growth boom
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- State releases A-F school site scores
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Missing person found dead near Ogden Ranch Road
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: