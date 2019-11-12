Meet and greet Rod Timanus
Originally Published: November 12, 2019 10:45 a.m.
CLARKDALE – At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, meet and greet author Rod Timanus as he talks about his book “Images of America:
Tuzigoot National Monument” at the Clarkdale Historical Society Museum, located at 900 First North St. in downtown Clarkdale.
Books will be available for purchase and autographs in the museum. Call 928-649-1198 for more information.
