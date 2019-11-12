OFFERS
Mountain High at Nov. 16 Cottonwood Contra Dance

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 10:24 a.m.

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Contra Dance welcomes the high energy, toe-tapping band, Mountain High, on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Clemenceau gymnasium, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Musicians are Ron Paul on keyboard, Jim Glish on guitar, and fiddlers Sonja Whisman, Kirah Bartelli and Billy Terrell.

You don’t need a partner or experience. All dances are taught and called and we go over the basic moves from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. with dancing until 10 p.m.

Anyone who can walk can contra. Admission is $10 for dancers, $7 for students. All Cottonwood-Oak Creek students are free with a paid adult.

Wear comfortable shoes and clothes you can move in. Bring a snack to share if possible. Cottonwood Contra Dance is sponsored by the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music.

For more information, call 928-634-0486 or email sandy@ringsforever.com.

News