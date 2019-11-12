OFFERS
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Nov. 12
Obituary: Dorothy Marie Meacham-Elmer, 1927-2019

Dorothy Marie Meacham-Elmer

Originally Published: November 12, 2019 9:45 a.m.

Dorothy Marie Meacham-Elmer passed away at the age of 92 on Nov. 6, 2019, in her home in Elmerville near Sedona, Arizona.

She was born April 18, 1927 to Harry and Leah Meacham in Cherryvale, Kan.

Dorothy was 14 years old when she and friends left Kansas and headed to California. They got as far as Flagstaff, Ariz., when Dorothy said, “This is as far I go.” She got a job and a room from the local Sheriff and started her new life, no friends and no family.

That soon changed when Dorothy met Jay W. Elmer, whom she was destined to meet. Shortly thereafter, they were married in December 1942, and moved to live on the Elmer homestead on the Lower Red Rock Loop Road, later to be named Elmerville.

Working and living throughout the Verde Valley, Jay and Dorothy raised their family of 14 children, eight boys and six girls. Her family was her life.

Undying love and endless sacrifices were evident every day of her life. After the children were grown, Dorothy was excited to join the workforce once again, where she worked as a retail salesperson and manager for different department stores in Sedona. She loved her work and the opportunity of meeting new people. Dorothy excelled at customer relations.

Preceded in death was the love of Dorothy’s life, Jay W. Elmer; son, Danny Elmer; and daughter, Kerry Elmer. Dorothy is survived by daughters Kay Holland and husband Steve, Gay Smith, Joy Dotson and husband Marvin, Debby Riddell and husband Kirk, and Sally Carter and husband Mike. Also her sons Jay E. Elmer, Jay William Elmer Jr. (Bill) and wife Lenora, Jeff Elmer and wife Angie, Gary Elmer and wife Bea, Randy Elmer and Nancy, Greg Elmer and Donny Elmer and wife Cynthia.

Additionally, 35 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave, Cottonwood, AZ.

A reception will follow at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 700 N. Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood, AZ, at 12:30 pm.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

News