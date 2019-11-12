Patel hearing to be major item on county supervisors’ Nov. 20 agenda

COTTONWOOD — One item is likely to take up most of the time and focus of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors’ meeting next week.

A decision on the Hilton Hotel project in the Village of Oak Creek will be on the agenda, as an action item, for the board’s Wednesday, Nov. 20 meeting, to be held in the County Administration Center at 10 S. Sixth St. in Cottonwood.

The board will consider a residential-to-commercial rezoning application three months later than originally scheduled. Property owners Chandrika and Jack Patel plan to build a 154-room Hilton Garden Inn on a parcel at the southeast corner of State Route 179 and Jacks Canyon Road in the Village of Oak Creek, and after a June 20 Planning and Zoning meeting ended with a 10-0 approval of its rezoning consideration, the re-zoning proposal was initially set to go to the board for final approval on Aug. 21.

Yavapai County Development Services, in consultation with the applicant, found the need to postpone the hearing until November

Board Chair and District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison, whose district includes the Village of Oak Creek, said it is unlikely the board will reject the re-zoning proposal.

“The Planning and Zoning Commission can only consider procedures and technical correctness of a proposal, whereas supervisors can vote on an emotional level,” Garrison said. “However, when we get something approved unanimously by P & Z, where the developer seems to have jumped through all the hoops, you might be looking at a court battle if we (the board) then reject it. And governments rarely win, in court, in those cases.”

The Patels’ request is for a zoning map change from RCU-2A —residential rural, or what Garrison describes as a default or “non-zoning” that applies to much land where no developer has ever shown interest — to C2-1, a commercial zoning with some restrictions. That request has been met with resistance from opponents of the idea of a large hotel in that spot.

According to Development Services Director Dave Williams, reasons contained in correspondence to the county included concerns such as the hotel is “too big,” there would be “too much traffic,” “detrimental to residents,” “too many hotels,” “fire concerns,” “public safety,” “air quality,” “quality of life,” “population,” and “conformance to general plan.”

The Nov. 20 meeting will be open to the public, which means that the public will be allowed to speak. Garrison, who has the primary role in setting the agenda as the board chair, said he is making an effort to minimize other business, as the hearing could take up much of the day.

The Patels’ plan was reviewed by both the Big Park Council and its own planning and zoning committee, though their approval is not binding on the county supervisors or county planning and zoning consideration. On June 3, the Big Park Council Planning and Zoning Committee voiced approval for the plan by a 6-3 vote; the Big Park Council meeting on June 7 involved a “vast majority” show of hands in opposition to the plan, with more than 35 speaking in opposition and only one speaker in favor of it.

Chandrika Patel said it has been the dream of hers and of her husband, Jack, to build a hotel on their land. Garrison said the Patels have tried to put together a plan before for their 4.65-acre parcel, but those attempts never reached the final approval stage.

Garrison said the fact the Patels are requesting a C-2 re-zoning makes a difference in three ways: in the tailoring needed to get a proposal through County Planning and Zoning, in the timing of the request, and in the likelihood a rejection by the board would hold up in court.

“Had this been gone through years ago as a C-1 request, things might have turned out differently — both in approvals, and what could go in a C-1 zone, which is nearly any type of business, from a used car lot to a gas station to a grocery store,” Garrison said. “But now, if someone wants to simply convert to C-1 without a plan, with as little private land as remains in the Verde Valley for building, that’s a tougher sell. You must have a plan.”

Garrison said the hotel and storage-unit business that are under construction nearby, in the Village of Oak Creek, are on C-1 zoned parcels that didn’t require a change request from the county.

The board chair said he understands the public concerns, which range from the ability to evacuate large numbers of people from the village in the event of fire or other emergency, along with water concerns. However, he said, not only can county planning and the supervisors place some conditions and make requests of the developers, but some concerns are out of the purview of the Board of Supervisors.

“Neither us nor P&Z can address water or water rights,” Garrison said. “They’ll be served by the Big Park Water Company, so supplies get worked out through them, and not by the board.”

While the proper speed of growth is something on the minds of all the supervisors, Garrison said, the community most also realize tourism is an important component of the Verde Valley economy — one that brought many of today’s residents here in the first place.

“We made that bed a long time ago,” Garrison said. “The question is, when is the time to shut the gate to people moving here? Was it 100 years ago when my family got here? Was it last year? Was it after the last Verde Independent staff member moved here? Is it next year? And everyone who talks to me about ‘when to shut the gate’ seems to think it should have shut after they got here.”